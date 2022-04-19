Austin Commercial Boosts Data Power With Versatile Partnership

Austin Commercial, an Austin Industries company and one of the nation’s most diversified builders, announced today an enterprise agreement with Versatile®, a construction technology pioneer using artificial intelligence and the internet of things to optimize construction processes.

DALLAS & LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Austin Commercial, an Austin Industries company and one of the nation’s most diversified builders, announced today an enterprise agreement with Versatile®, a construction technology pioneer using artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) to optimize construction processes. Versatile’s CraneView®, which automatically collects and analyzes productivity data from construction job sites, is the first solution of its kind to be used by a Texas-based general contractor.

Learning from daily performance data and time-on-hook metrics, Austin Commercial superintendents identified impactful job site patterns, enabling them to streamline their hoisting process. By capturing actual production data from their sites, allowing them to automatically measure performance, Austin Commercial is looking ahead to the advantages this will enable across their projects.

“Austin Commercial is always looking for ways to help us better serve our tradespeople and our clients. Introducing visual and analytical data capture to our projects augments our on-site operational practices to accomplish our objectives with a greater level of success,” said Todd Harper, Director of Construction Technology, Austin Commercial. “CraneView helped us discern patterns and gave us unique, real-time insights on activities that maximized efficiency in our planning efforts, streamlined our overall hoisting process and improved our project execution.”

Austin Commercial most recently used CraneView while constructing the University of Houston Law Center's new John M. O'Quinn Law Building. Over the course of the project, the amount of daily crane picks increased by 53% and daily crane time increased 28%, creating new efficiencies within the timeline. The new building is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

“Our partnership with Austin Commercial is a meaningful step in our industry’s application and investment in the future of construction,” said Meirav Oren, CEO and co-founder of Versatile. “We’re proud to continue empowering Austin Commercial’s incredible teams and prestigious history with opportunities to gain game-changing advantages.”

Other notable Austin Commercial projects include Q2 Stadium in Austin, the San Francisco International Airport, Texas Health Frisco, Austin’s W Hotel and the American Airlines Trinity Complex.

About Versatile

Headquartered in Los Altos, CA, Versatile creates technology that gives construction professionals unmatched visibility into their production rates.​ By delivering the right data to the right people at the right time while naturally fitting existing processes, a fragmented industry becomes a controllable manufacturing process. The result? Increased productivity, predictability and safety with the insights needed to manage and bid on future projects more competitively.

Want to learn more? Visit: www.versatile.ai, follow us on Twitter @versatileai and LinkedIn or email us at letstalk@versatile.ai.

About Austin Commercial

Austin Commercial is one of the largest, most diversified builders in the United States. We are nationally recognized for our exceptional safety records, diversity inclusion program and our innovative construction solutions in the following markets: advanced technology, aviation, corporate/office, healthcare, hospitality, mission-critical, mixed-use/retail/residential, public assembly and sports, and university. We are committed to complete integrity in all interactions with our customers, design professionals, vendors, subcontractors and fellow employee-owners in order to build relationships through timely completion, superior work and exceptional customer satisfaction. Find out more about our regional offices in Texas, Florida, and California at www.austin-ind.com, follow us on Twitter @AustinCML, and LinkedIn or call us at (214) 443-5700.