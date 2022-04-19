Refuel Energy Inc. Announces Plans for Renewable Fuel Facility in Southern Ontario

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Refuel Energy Inc. (Refuel) announced today that planning is underway for the construction of a 3000bpd renewable fuel plant in Southern Ontario.

The proposed facility would supply the aviation and terrestrial fuel needs of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), home to 6 million Canadians, while lowering the CO 2 emissions for the end users by up to 80%; it is also strategically located for exporting to the US Northeast.

“This is an important milestone in the development of Refuel YYZ. We are thrilled to be building such a strong team with Topsøe and Fluor to produce our renewable fuels, ensuring a successful project execution,” said Zohrab Mawani, director and co-founder of Refuel. “There is much exciting news to share as we continue development and get closer to a low carbon future.”

The plant would utilize Haldor Topsøe’s proprietary HydroFlexTM and H2bridgeTM technologies for the production of HDRD and SAF. Planned feedstocks include a mix of waste fats, oils and greases (FOG), such as regionally sourced used cooking oil, animal fats and non-edible crop oils.

“We are very pleased that Refuel has selected Topsøe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ technologies for this state of the art, standalone renewable diesel and SAF facility. Our market-leading technologies are complementary and together they will produce some of the lowest carbon intensity renewable fuels in the world,” says Henrik Rasmussen, Managing Director, The Americas at Topsøe.

Fluor Corporation is the contractor for Refuel YYZ and will be providing front end engineering and design (FEED) services, as well as detailed engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) support.

The company expects to make a final investment decision in 2023. If approved, production at the new facility would start in 2025.

About Refuel

Refuel Energy Inc. is a Canadian company utilizing proven technologies to decarbonize transportation. The company will be an early producer of renewable fuels in Ontario, supplying renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel to fleet operators and allowing them significant reductions in their emissions. Refuel’s products can decarbonize right away without the need for changes in vehicles or delivery infrastructure. These products are poised to be a key contributor to Canada’s emissions reduction goals. www.refuelthefuture.com

About Haldor Topsøe

Haldor Topsøe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsøe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. By perfecting chemistry for a better world, we enable our customers to succeed in the transition towards renewable energy. Topsøe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe. In 2020, our revenue was approximately DKK 6.2 billion, and we employ around 2,100 employees. www.topsoe.com