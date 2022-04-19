RenovoRx Sponsors Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s PurpleStride Event to End Pancreatic Cancer

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company and innovator in targeted cancer therapy, announced today it will join the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) as a Silver Sponsor of the organization’s PurpleStride® Silicon Valley event to end pancreatic cancer.

In order to help improve patient outcomes, RenovoRx employees and their families have united to create Team RenovoRx with a goal to support PanCAN’s urgent mission to save lives. After two years of virtual fundraising events due to the ongoing pandemic, PurpleStride Silicon Valley 2022 will be back in person at Discovery Meadow in downtown San Jose, CA on Saturday, April 30.

“All of us at RenovoRx proudly support the PurpleStride walk, which improves pancreatic cancer awareness across the country,” said Shaun Bagai, CEO of RenovoRx. “We’re continually energized by the people we meet in this important cause and are dedicated to advancing treatment options for patients impacted by pancreatic cancer.”

For the first time ever, Silicon Valley’s PurpleStride walk is coordinated with nearly 60 other communities across the nation for one nationally synchronized PanCAN PurpleStride event. City-by-city, thousands of supporters will walk the nation in solidarity to raise national awareness and much-needed funds for pancreatic cancer. Funds raised through this nationwide movement fuel life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families.

“By taking action locally, we have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationwide,” said Ariane Chappel, chair of PanCAN’s Silicon Valley affiliate. “We are grateful to RenovoRx’s commitment to raise vital funds and awareness to support the pancreatic cancer community through this important event.”

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s deadliest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 11 percent. In 2022, more than 62,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and nearly 50,000 will die from the disease, making it the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fighting cancer through the localized treatment of difficult to treat tumors via its proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMPTM) therapy platform. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGemTM, is a combination of gemcitabine and our patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio includes seven U.S. patents for its technology. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer.

RenovoRx won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its RenovoTAMP technology.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.