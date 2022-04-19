EnergyHub Adds New Amazon Smart Thermostat to Mercury DERMS Platform

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnergyHub, the industry-leading provider of distributed energy resource (DER) management solutions (DERMS), today announced Amazon Smart Thermostat is now included in the company’s partner ecosystem. EnergyHub’s utility clients, who already have access to the nation’s largest partner network, will benefit from the additional scale and peak-shaving capabilities the integration delivers to their demand response programs.

“The addition of the Amazon Smart Thermostat to EnergyHub’s BYOT (Bring Your Own Thermostat) Program is a natural step in our commitment to offer our utility clients turnkey access to the nation’s largest and most diverse ecosystem of device partners. We look forward to helping our customers achieve their decarbonization goals by increasing the number of consumers eligible to participate in demand response programs,” said Seth Frader-Thompson, EnergyHub’s President.

Amazon Smart Thermostat customers can participate in energy demand response programs to help utilities reduce load during peak periods and achieve savings. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is manufactured by Resideo, an EnergyHub device partner. It is ENERGY STAR® certified, integrated with Amazon’s Alexa voice service, and retails for $59.99 USD.

“Amazon brings a tremendous amount of brand equity that will resonate with Salt River Project (SRP) customers and encourage them to consider enrollment in the residential demand response (BYOT) program. Expansion of the program is vital in keeping our commitment to customers to achieve our 2035 Sustainability Goals,” said Eamonn Urey, Program Manager, SRP.

EnergyHub is an independent subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property.

About Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon Smart Thermostat is a new smart thermostat that works with Alexa to give customers a simple way to keep their home comfortable and energy-efficient. Customers can discover eligible rebates from energy providers right from the Amazon Smart Thermostat product page, and enroll their thermostat in available Demand Response programs through the Alexa app.

Amazon Smart Thermostat is made with Honeywell Home Thermostat Technology and is an ENERGY STAR® and UL ECOLOGO certified device, part of Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program. It’s now available for $59.99 on Amazon.com and other retailers.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is the leading grid-edge DERMS provider. Utilities rely on EnergyHub’s Mercury DERMS platform to manage all distributed energy resources to serve grid and market objectives. EnergyHub works with over 60 utilities nationwide to manage more than 2,900 MW of flexible capacity. We empower utilities and their customers to create a clean, distributed energy future. For more information, visit www.energyhub.com.