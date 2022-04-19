Fortune Brands Announces Flagship Partnership with Yellowstone Forever to Support Yellowstone National Park

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced a flagship partnership with Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park, to help the park reach its sustainability goals over the next three years.

Yellowstone has launched a major effort to revitalize employee housing and enhance sustainability efforts throughout the park in celebration of its 150-year anniversary. In addition to making monetary contributions towards the preservation of Yellowstone National Park and donating products from each of its business units to help update many of the park’s facilities, Fortune Brands is working with the park to implement the products in the most impactful and innovative ways. By providing its own expertise, insight and knowledge, the Company aims to be a true partner to the park.

These upgrades and insights will help the nation’s oldest national park meet its sustainability goals by reducing water consumption and conserving energy. The products will also help increase the comfort and functionality of the park’s common spaces and employee housing.

“We are proud to partner with Yellowstone National Park on a project that so closely aligns with our strategic focus on ESG and our purpose of fulfilling dreams of home while also leveraging our sustainable, innovative and cutting-edge brands,” said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Fortune Brands. “This partnership is a natural fit for us, and it is an honor to be a part of preserving this national treasure for future generations to enjoy.”

Moen, the Company’s leading consumer faucet brand, will be providing faucets, sinks and showers for the park to use in housing units. The products are designed with sustainability in mind and will help the park conserve water. Designing for water is a key part of Mission Moen, the brand’s ambitious commitment to create innovative water-saving products with a goal of allowing end-users to save up to 1 trillion gallons of water by 2030.

The Company’s Outdoors & Security business – which includes Therma-Tru, a leading entry door brand – will be donating high performance exterior doors to the park, all of which are Energy Star qualified. Therma-Tru fiberglass doors will help to reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool the housing units.

The park’s housing units will be refreshed with cabinets from MasterBrand Cabinets, which is committed to using its expertise and leadership position to lead improvements in responsible wood sourcing. Through the use of smart organization features, the new cabinets will help employees and park rangers make the most of the on-premises housing and bring an increased level of comfort after a day out in the park.

“As we enter Yellowstone National Park’s 150th year, we recognize the responsibility we have to meet the challenges of the future,” said Lisa Diekmann, president and chief executive officer, Yellowstone Forever. “By investing in sustainability efforts and critical employee housing needs, Fortune Brands’ exemplary leadership will help conserve resources for the benefit of this and future generations.”

The Company is also working with Yellowstone Forever and Yellowstone National Park to deepen the partnership in the future, including expanding the partnership to include more of the Fortune Brands portfolio of brands.

