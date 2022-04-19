Saint-Gobain to Recycle Over 1,000 Tons of Glass Per Year at Its Faribault, Minnesota SageGlass Manufacturing Site, Repurposing Material for Future Use

FARIBAULT, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saint-Gobain North America, through its electrochromic glass subsidiary SageGlass, today announced that it will recycle over 1,000 tons of glass per year for the next five years, diverting the material from landfills and upcycling the components for future use through an agreement with a third-party processor based in Minnesota.

This agreement comes just months after the company announced its new global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes reducing waste and increasing the recycling of materials at its manufacturing sites. Under the terms of the agreement, glass from SageGlass’s manufacturing plant in Faribault, Minnesota will be shipped offsite, where the third party processor, using proprietary technology, will transform it into materials such as cullet used in highway striping and fiberglass insulation and metal for use in mills and foundries.

“As the leading manufacturer in electrochromic glass technology, we have a responsibility to be a good corporate citizen and strive to become a leader in sustainability,” said DJ Damberger, Vice President and General Manager of SageGlass. “Our new recycling partnership will allow us to maximize our company’s positive impact, for our customers and the communities where we do business, while minimizing our environmental footprint and reducing landfill waste.”

This partnership follows several other recent actions taken by the company to solidify its commitment towards sustainability:

In March, Saint-Gobain North America installed heat recovery technology at its CertainTeed gypsum manufacturing site in Vancouver, British Columbia, reducing the plant’s carbon dioxide emissions by 10% and improving energy efficiency.

Also in March, Saint-Gobain North America announced that the 2021 results of its virtual power purchase agreement with the Blooming Grove Wind Farm, and additional renewables contracting, had reduced the company’s CO2 emissions from electricity usage in the United States and Canada by approximately 33%.

In February, Saint-Gobain North America invested $32 Million to upgrade equipment at its insulation plant in Chowchilla, California, reducing the facility’s carbon footprint by more than 4,000 metric tons per year.

In January, Saint-Gobain North America donated a zero energy ready house in Canton, Ohio, made with more than 20 of its own products, to Habitat for Humanity.

With over 120 manufacturing locations in the United States, every current and future member of the company’s team will play a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations, including the SageGlass facility in Faribault, can be found on the company’s careers website.

About SageGlass

The pioneer of the world’s smartest electrochromic glass, SageGlass® is the ultimate connector between the built and natural environments. SageGlass tints on demand to optimize daylight, reduce glare and manage heat – all while maintaining unobstructed views of the outdoors. With SageGlass, architects and building owners can improve occupant comfort and reduce energy demand in buildings. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, SageGlass is backed by more than 350 years of building science expertise. Learn more at www.SageGlass.com or join SageGlass on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group’s commitment is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021

166,000 employees, located in 75 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050