1792 Expands Into Central PA Market, Adds Sprenkle Wealth Management to Roster

YORK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1792 Wealth Advisors (1792) announces the addition of Sprenkle Wealth Management, with $130M in AUM, to its Raymond James advisory platform as the firm makes the leap to the independent space. Based in York, PA, founder David Sprenkle has over 30 years of industry experience and has long considered the move to the independent channel but wasn’t sure how to navigate the transition.

1792 Wealth Advisors serves as an integrated Raymond James platform, streamlining and maximizing the relationship for advisors and RIAs considering independence. “We show advisors that it’s possible for them to go independent and still receive top-notch support,” explains Bob Milligan, managing partner and founder of 1792 Wealth Advisors. “That’s exactly what we’ve done for Dave — he’s able to focus on his clients while 1792 provides access to the Raymond James platform and coordinates all back-office support.”

Prior to connecting with Milligan and the 1792 team, Sprenkle was unaware of how supported independence could allow him to sustain his business. With this move, Sprenkle gains flexibility in his long-term business goals, allowing him to tailor future plans directly to his and his clients’ needs.

“I’ve always felt it’s important to focus first and foremost on client needs, and that’s what drew me to going independent and starting my own firm,” says Sprenkle. “1792 is opening doors to independence for advisors who may not realize it’s a viable option, and the level of support and guidance I’ve received through this process from Bob and the Raymond James representatives has exceeded expectations.”

As more advisors seek independence from wirehouses, 1792 is capitalizing on this industry shift with an aggressive growth strategy. This is 1792’s first location in the York, PA area and provides an opportunity for other regional advisors in Central PA to consider going independent. In addition to opening the office in York, the firm plans to open a second office in Morristown as well as northern Ocean County this year, to replicate its model.

Prior to founding Sprenkle Wealth Management, Sprenkle began his career with Merrill Lynch before moving to Legg Mason, Smith Barney and finally Janney Montgomery Scott. Sprenkle is a native of Red Lion, PA and has a finance degree from Penn State University. Sprenkle is joined by Theresa Lehigh, senior client services manager, who has worked with Sprenkle for the past 24 years.

About 1792 Wealth Advisors

1792 Wealth Advisors is a premier platform for advisors seeking supported independence. Together with the partnership and affiliation of Raymond James, we are able to offer industry-leading resources, technology and support while providing control and equity in their own business. We know advisors do best when supporting each other, and our approach of supported independence offers advisors better economics and enhanced culture.

For more information, visit Join1792.com or https://www.raymondjames.com/1792wealthadvisors.