Iteris Selected by City of Joliet for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Program

GENEVA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been selected by the City of Joliet for a smart mobility, safety and sustainability initiative, representing continued demand for Iteris’ mobility consulting services in a key geographic market.

Under the terms of the two-year contract, Iteris will conduct a centralized traffic management system (CTMS) study for 130 key signalized intersections, providing services that include master plan development for the new CTMS, field data collection and inventory, project development, stakeholder outreach, software procurement, detailed design of Phase A, and assistance with the bid process and construction engineering.

The program supports the City of Joliet’s goals to significantly reduce citywide travel time, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, while improving safety and mobility, and overall travel experience for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians. By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, the project will help reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which in turn will contribute to sustainable environmental and air quality improvements.

“We are proud to support the City of Joliet’s goals of improving safety, mobility and sustainability for all road users in the city by embarking on this smart mobility infrastructure management project,” said Scott Carlson, general manager and vice president, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ mobility consulting services in the Midwest, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”

