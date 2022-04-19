PatientFi and The Aesthetic Society Announce Alliance Partnership

IRVINE, Calif. & GARDEN GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Aesthetic Society, the world’s leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine, and PatientFi®, an emerging leader in patient payments that helps make elective procedure costs more affordable, today announced its Alliance Partnership to benefit members.

PatientFi removes cost barriers and replaces them with a friendly financing solution, helping more patients afford the treatments and procedures they want, and in turn, helping providers grow their case volume. As part of its Alliance Partnership, PatientFi has made available special membership pricing for The Aesthetic Society, comprised of over 2,600 board-certified plastic surgeons. The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world’s leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine.

“We are honored to be entering an Alliance Partnership with The Aesthetic Society and offering exclusive membership pricing to its providers,” said Scott Jorgensen, PatientFi Co-Founder and President. “We know that cost is the number one reason why patients do not move forward with an elective procedure or treatment, and by removing this barrier with our unique financing platform, as well as leveraging our co-marketing partnerships, we are bringing friendly monthly payment plans and promotional financing options for cosmetic procedures to the forefront.”

PatientFi offers flexible payment options that fit the unique needs of the patient, including promotional zero interest plans, if paid in full during the promotion, as well as fixed-rate plans with friendly APRs, starting as low as 6.99%. In addition to making services more affordable, PatientFi is committed to helping providers market their most popular procedures and treatments on a budget-friendly monthly plan.

“The Aesthetic Society is dedicated to supporting our industry partners who understand the unique needs and challenges of aesthetic plastic surgery practices and patients,” says William P. Adams, Jr., MD, President of The Aesthetic Society. “We look forward to a long-standing partnership with PatientFi and will work closely to help make aesthetic treatments more accessible and affordable.”

This month, PatientFi launched its new revolving product, creating a frictionless transaction process for healthcare providers and a friendly way for patients to pay for recurring out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

Healthcare providers interested in offering PatientFi can visit PatientFi.com or contact a sales representative at: sales@patientfi.com or 949-441-5484.

About PatientFi

PatientFi is a point-of-sale platform used by healthcare providers to seamlessly offer their patients a financing alternative to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. As an emerging leader in patient financing, PatientFi replaces cost barriers with a friendly way to pay. The Company’s mission is to make life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible to more patients, and bring friendly, easy, and flexible financing to the forefront of healthcare practices. Today, PatientFi serves a broad national network of healthcare providers across plastic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, fertility, audiology and ophthalmology. For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Aesthetic Society

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.