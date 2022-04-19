Hangobi Signs Exclusive Endorsement Deal with Lacrosse Legend Rob Pannell

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Functional recovery beverage brand Hangobi has signed an exclusive deal with Premier League Lacrosse and Team USA Lacrosse all-star Rob Pannell endorsing the Hangobi brand as his functional recovery beverage of choice. Pannell currently plays for the Redwoods Lacrosse Club and has a professional lacrosse career that spans over nine seasons. Designed to help consumers function as their best selves, Hangobi was crafted for active lifestyles and hydration. With Hangobi as Pannell’s drink of choice as he trains for the next season, Hangobi lends itself as the ultimate resource to help optimize performance and energy on and off the field.

Pannell is a New York native who went on to attend Cornell University, forming part of its prestigious lacrosse team. During his college career, he won the 2013 Tewaaraton Trophy and was the NCAA's Outstanding Player of the Year in Men's Lacrosse in 2011 and 2013. Throughout his professional lacrosse career, some of his notable accomplishments include playing with the gold medal winning 2018 US men’s national team and earning multiple All-World honors. Pannell went on to be selected Third Overall in the 2020 Premier Lacrosse League Entry Draft and has maintained a repertoire of performances known to score record goals and points.

Hangobi combines all-natural ingredients to get consumers grooving to peak levels of expression with a powerful trifecta of functional beverages. Hangobi touts plant-based science with six all-star ingredients that span across adaptogens, amino acids, anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory and vitamin B complex categories to provide energy, balance and well-rounded health benefits.

“We are thrilled to have the support of elite athletes such as Rob Pannell,” said Conrad Oberbeck, CEO & Co-founder of Hangobi. “As someone who trains at the highest level, Rob understands the importance of proper recovery and hydration to achieve peak performance. His trust in Hangobi as his recovery blend of choice further elevates our brand and supports our mission.”

In connection with the partnership, Rob Pannell noted, "As a professional athlete, performance and recovery are my main priorities. Aside from great taste, Hangobi aids in both my performance on the field and during my training and in the recovery process as well. With all natural, plant based ingredients, Hangobi fits my everyday diet and routine perfectly. The journey is just beginning for Hangobi and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Hangobi Team and help the brand grow.”

The direct-to-consumer functional beverage brand was designed to drive and enhance productivity for active lifestyles. Currently sold at $59.88 per 12 pack, consumers can also opt for a monthly subscription to save 10 percent and receive a recurring 12 pack per month for $53.89 per case. To place an order or find out more information, please visit www.hangobi.com.

About Hangobi:

Hangobi is an all-natural functional beverage that’s designed for active lifestyles and dehydration recovery. Crafted to help you enhance your performance, whether that be taking fruitful sips before life's daring moments, serving as a lifeline following a big night out, or recovering from an intense training session, Hangobi ensures you’ll overcome inertia. Loaded with five influential and diverse ingredients including vitamin B complex, anti-inflammatories, antioxidants, adaptogens, and amino acids, Hangobi allows you to hack your day by restoring your body. The powerful health blend is more than a beverage, it’s an active and deliberate choice to be better and perform your best with only 50-60 calories per can. Hangobi boasts whole, plant-based ingredients to alleviate dehydration, nausea, headaches, lack of focus, and anxiety. The direct-to-consumer brand comes in three mood-focused “need state” blends – WAKE for energy, ESSENTIAL for balance, and CALM for stress relieving. For more information, please visit www.hangobi.com and follow Hangobi @hang.obi on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.