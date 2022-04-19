Chatters Celebrates Style Consciously, An Initiative Rooted In Doing Good

Chatters Style Consciously initiative aims to impact the beauty industry for the better, helping consumers to make mindful decisions about the hair, skin and beauty products we’re incorporating in our everyday routines.

Through Style Consciously, consumers are able to easily identify products that are Clean, Vegan, Sustainable and Cruelty-Free, based on guidelines developed by Chatters.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Earth Day Chatters, Canada’s largest salon-based retailer is putting the spotlight on Style Consciously, an initiative with a goal of impacting the beauty industry for the better, helping consumers to make mindful decisions about the hair, skin and beauty products we’re incorporating in our everyday routines. Style Consciously is rooted in Chatters’ mission of providing Style Happy Hair Days, which goes much deeper than the surface. Style Happy is about inspiring guests to look good, feel good and do good not just during Earth Month, but every day of the year.

Through Style Consciously, consumers are able to easily identify products that are Clean, Vegan, Sustainable and Cruelty-Free, based on guidelines developed by Chatters. When shopping Clean at Chatters, you’re choosing products that are free from proven or suspected toxic ingredients found on Chatters’ Free From list. When shopping Sustainable, you’re making the conscious decision to select products packaged in a minimum 50% recycled or bio-sourced materials, or can be refilled or recycled for less landfill.

When browsing online or instore, consumers can look for the Style Consciously icons to identify the pillars products align with, from brands including Paul Mitchell, AG Hair, Pureology and LOMA. Through this clarification, consumers can make eco-friendly choices ensuring they’re selecting products that align with their values and meet their personal needs.

“Everything we do at Chatters ladders up to our Style Happy mission”, says Greg Moreau, President and CEO of Chatters. “With a goal of inspiring our guests to feel good and do good, we need to be actively setting that example, which is why we strive to offer the most inclusive and environmentally sustainable salon and shopping experience”, he adds.

Not only can consumers play a role in positively impacting the beauty industry and environment through shopping with Chatters, Style Consciously is instilled in salon chairs throughout 114 locations across the country. As a certified Green Circle Salon, Chatters is able to divert up to 95% of beauty waste from landfills. Guests can feel good knowing that rather than ending up in landfills, hair clippings will be repurposed as a hair boom to help clean oil spills or turned into bioplastics to create items like recycling bins. Since 2017, Chatters has been able to recover and divert over 280,000 lbs of beauty waste from landfills.

“As a stylist, there’s no better feeling than when your guest finally spins around to face the mirror and lights up with joy”, says Cindy Duplantis, Chatters brand ambassador and celebrity stylist. “Being able to make a difference in my guests' day while also making a positive impact on the environment is extremely fulfilling” adds Cindy.

Chatters is actively implementing programs to assist the consumer on their journey to do good. In collaboration with Green Circle, Chatters and Biolage will be collecting empty shampoo and/or conditioner bottles for recycling. When visiting your local Chatters salon, guests can bring in their empty bottles until June 1st, 2022, to receive 20% off their Biolage purchase.

In an effort to continue Earth Month celebrations outside of the salons, the Chatters Team spent an afternoon cleaning up the beaches of Toronto, Ontario, with help from local content creators. Additionally, through an immersive brand experience, Chatters brought the four Style Consciously pillars to life, offering education around their partnership with Green Circle Salons and awareness as to what it means to make mindful shopping decisions. Both events generated interest and attendance from local content creators and media, and were declared Carbon Neutral by Green Circle Salons.

To learn more about the Style Consciously initiative and how Chatters strives to make a difference in the beauty industry, head over to chatters.ca

