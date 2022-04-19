airSlate Announces Integration with AppExchange Chat

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--airSlate, a leader in document workflow automation solutions, today announced it has embedded Salesforce AppExchange Chat functionality, empowering Salesforce customers to connect with airSlate experts in real-time. The airSlate offerings with Salesforce, including airSlate and signNow, enable users to build simple to complex document workflows using document generation, HTML forms, PDF editing, eSignatures, contract management, and more. With the embedded AppExchange Chat functionality, airSlate now provides Salesforce users with immediate access to the information they need about a product and its capabilities; no need to leave AppExchange.

airSlate’s no-code solutions digitally transform fundamental work and business processes and help organizations improve workflow efficiency, reduce operational costs, and eliminate human error from processes while ensuring data accuracy and security.

“airSlate for Salesforce addresses the most challenging tasks for businesses looking to automate their document workflows within their Salesforce organization,” shares Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder at airSlate. “airSlate is delighted to continue working directly with Salesforce via the AppExchange Chat, and provide users with the tools they need to easily automate their workflows, conveniently reach their customers, and increase their productivity, all from a single point of control.”

airSlate has been listed on Salesforce AppExchange since 2016, and has allowed Salesforce users to speed up their document workflows by up to 40% and save more than six hours a week on routine tasks. Learn more about how your organization can benefit from automating Salesforce document workflows using airSlate.

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company's portfolio of award-winning products, signNow, pdfFiller, airSlate, and US Legal Forms, empowers teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

