TD Auto Finance Joins AutoFi Network of Lenders, Providing Fast and Easy Online Automotive Financing

CHERRY HILL, N.J. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD Bank and AutoFi, the leading commerce platform for end-to-end digital automotive sales and financing, announced today that TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank N.A., has joined the AutoFi network and will now be an online lending option for AutoFi’s automotive dealerships and marketplaces nationwide.

AutoFi's suite of products integrates the online, remote, and in-store sales experiences, providing automotive commerce solutions and tools that help dealers close sales. Customers can select the financing terms and monthly payment that work best for them, learn the value of their trade-in vehicle, and select finance and insurance (F&I) products online.

"Joining the AutoFi platform underscores our commitment to the digital space, from both the dealer and customer perspective," said Andrew Stuart, President and CEO of TD Auto Finance. "We can now offer vehicle shoppers instant credit approvals and a firm financing offer completely online, from anywhere. We are making a concerted effort at TD Auto Finance to create the best possible experience for our dealer partners and their customers. Consumers expect the brands they work with to be tech-powered, online, and accessible, and we see no reason why automotive financing shouldn’t be the same."

Consumers are increasingly reviewing automotive financing options online. Overall, 45% of all automotive shoppers research financing options online. Among them, 60% apply for a pre-approval, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Consumer Financing Satisfaction Study.

"The AutoFi platform enables consumers to conduct their vehicle buying entirely online or start online and then complete the purchase or lease at the dealership," said Kevin Singerman, CEO and co-founder of AutoFi. "Financing is a critical element of the shopping process. TD Auto Finance is focused on providing an optimal digital finance experience for consumers and retailers, and we're proud to have them in our network."

