Florida Community Health Network Invests $1.5M in Telemetrix

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telemetrix has announced the completion of a $1.5M investment by Florida Community Health Network (FCHN), a not-for-profit investment arm of Memorial Foundation, a supporting organization for Memorial Healthcare System (MHS). This investment amplifies and reinforces Memorial Healthcare System’s commitment to Telemetrix.

“This investment reaffirms the relationship we have with Telemetrix and takes it to the next level,” stated Paul Sallwasser, CEO of FCHN. “It’s further evidence of the confidence we, both at Memorial and FCHN, have in the management team, the product, and our expectations of their future.”

FCHN anticipates their investment in Telemetrix will lead to improved patient outcomes, as well as cost efficiency within healthcare systems. There are also potential impacts on overall population health to include not only patients, but their families, caregivers, and the community.

“The relationship and investment has made a statement that we’re all in this together,” commented Burley Wright, Telemetrix CEO. “We’re in this to change the delivery of digital health, to expand it throughout the country, and rapidly deploy to deliver better healthcare solutions throughout the marketplace.”

About Florida Community Health Network

Florida Community Health Network is an investment company established by the Memorial Foundation (the Foundation) in 2012 to help the Foundation fulfill its mission to support Memorial Healthcare System and the local community through investing in healthcare ventures and providers that can help provide more efficient and lower cost healthcare to the residents of South Florida.

About Telemetrix

Telemetrix is a uniquely positioned virtual health care enabler, able to support health systems in making meaningful improvements in patient access and care. Telemetrix’ position as the only provider in the remote patient monitoring industry with access to a full, real-time instance of the best-in-breed electronic medical records platform reduces the need for employee training and creates seamless, actionable provider alerts. It also means that Telemetrix offers features, services, and health data analytics no other remote patient monitoring provider can offer.