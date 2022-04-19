Origin Materials and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Form Strategic Partnership to Bring Carbon Negative Materials to Perfumes and Cosmetics Industry

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, and LVMH Beauty, a division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the global leader in luxury products, today announced a strategic partnership to develop sustainable low-carbon footprint packaging for the perfumes and cosmetics industry.

As part of the strategic partnership, LVMH has signed a multi-year capacity reservation agreement with Origin Materials to purchase sustainable, carbon-negative PET (polyethylene terephthalate) for use in packaging for perfumes and cosmetics.

PET produced using Origin technology is functionally identical to petroleum-based PET, but with a dramatically lower carbon footprint since it is made from sustainable wood residues which capture carbon. Additionally, Origin PET is equally recyclable to fossil-based PET within the existing infrastructure, which is critical to creating a circular economy with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

Origin aims to continue to work with LVMH Beauty on sustainable packaging solutions across its family of renowned brands, which includes Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy, Guerlain and others. Origin’s technology can help LVMH Beauty Maisons reduce the carbon impact of their products while maintaining the premium aesthetics and zero-compromise performance that luxury customers expect.

“At LVMH, with our Life 360 program, we made the decision that our packaging will contain zero plastic from virgin fossil resources in a near future. Origin’s bioplastic technologies are playing a crucial role in helping LVMH achieve our sustainability targets without any compromise on quality. LVMH Beauty is happy to collaborate with Origin, supporting innovative technologies,” said Claude Martinez, Executive President & Managing Director LVMH Beauty.

“LVMH is a powerhouse of luxury brands, with a high standard of excellence for the environmental performance of its products,” said Origin Materials Co-CEO Rich Riley. “Our mission of enabling the world’s transition to sustainable materials as fast as possible is completely aligned with LVMH’s ambitious environmental initiatives. We look forward to helping LVMH reduce its carbon footprint and achieve its sustainability goals while continuing to deliver superior product experiences to its customers.”

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. For over a decade, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About LVMH Beauty

LVMH Beauty is the Perfumes & Cosmetics division of LVMH group, a major player in the perfumes, make-up and skincare markets, which groups together historic Maisons as well as younger ones with strong potential: Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Guerlain, Fresh, Acqua Di Parma, Benefit Cosmetics, Kenzo Parfums, Make Up For Ever, Officine Universelle Buly, Fenty beauty by Rihanna, Bite Beauty, Ole Henriksen, Marc Jacobs beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, KVD Vegan beauty, Perfumes Loewe. All are driven by the same values: a quest for excellence, creativity, innovation, and perfect mastery of their image.

For more information, visit www.LVMH.com.

