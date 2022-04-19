Hipcamp and REI Partner to Champion Women’s Mental Health via #WeHikeToHeal for Second Year

For the second consecutive year, Hipcamp and REI will partner to sponsor Outdoor Journal Tour's #WeHikeToHeal, a month-long outdoor wellness initiative focused on improving mental health outcomes for women across the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the second consecutive year, Hipcamp and REI will partner to sponsor Outdoor Journal Tour's #WeHikeToHeal, a month-long outdoor wellness initiative focused on improving mental health outcomes for women across the United States. This continued partnership marks the brands’ shared commitment to promoting access to the outdoors and encouraging diversity in outdoor spaces.

Sunday, May 1, marks the beginning of #WeHikeToHeal in-person and remote offerings. Activities include weekly guided group hikes across the nation, daily guided meditations, and journaling prompts. The campaign’s culminating event is an all-inclusive campout and retreat at a Black-owned ranch in Crawfordsville, Georgia, May 28-30.

COVID-19 has made getting outside more important than ever - especially for women.

Across the U.S., women’s mental health has been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fully 53 percent of women reported that the pandemic had a significant negative impact on their mental health, compared with 37 percent of men in a poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on health policy issues.

The American Psychological Association points to mounting evidence that time outside carries multiple physical and psychological benefits, from stress reduction to mood regulation to improved emotional wellbeing.

How Hipcamp and REI support outdoor access together.

“The opportunity to connect women across the country with the benefits of time outdoors is what makes our work with Outdoor Journal Tour so special,” said Kristen Vasan, Head of Partnerships at Hipcamp. “We’re also thrilled to deepen our partnership with REI by sponsoring this important initiative together.”

Hipcamp will play a major role in the initiative’s end-of-month campout and retreat. In addition to sponsoring accommodations for the event, which will be hosted at one of Hipcamp’s top-rated sites, BoMax Ranch, Hipcamp will also fund an all-expenses-paid scholarship to the retreat.

​"The #WeHikeToHeal initiative is an incredible opportunity to help people experience the healing power of the outdoors," said Jenny Avalos, REI program manager of inclusion marketing partnerships. "In continuing our work with Hipcamp and Outdoor Journal Tour, we can encourage more women to turn to nature to bring solace and comfort into their lives."

REI will provide gear for the culminating event, including camping gear, gift bags, as well as an meditative art outdoors activity for participants.

“We are thrilled to be working with REI and Hipcamp again this year to get more women outdoors connecting with themselves, each other, and Mother Nature!” said Outdoor Journal Tour Co-Founder Michelle Jackson-Saulters.

Where to register:

To register for #WeHikeToHeal events, please visit www.outdoorjournaltour.com/wehiketoheal

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world’s largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. The fully remote company operates in the United States, Australia, and Canada, and to date has helped people spend more than 6 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild. By making it simple to get outside, Hipcamp protects habitat and supports a growing love for the land.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation’s largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 174 locations in 41 states and the District of Columbia. If you can’t visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn’t just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI’s active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

About Outdoor Journal Tour

In the summer of 2015, Outdoor Journal Tour founders Kenya and Michelle Jackson-Saulters had the idea to get a small group of friends together to hike Stone Mountain near Atlanta, Georgia. The plan was for the women to climb to the top and journal about their goals. But once they opened their eyes (after a short meditation) they noticed that two new faces had joined the group. The women explained that they had seen the group and they felt compelled to join. That’s when Kenya and Michelle had their “aha” moment. And ODJT was born. The Outdoor Journal Tour community and #wehiketoheal campaign are designed for women who want to dive deeper into their personal development but don't feel seen in traditional self-help spaces. #wehiketoheal is a month-long outdoor wellness experience that merges principles of mindfulness with outdoor activity. Participants have the opportunity to explore scenic landscapes and hiking trails while being guided through an empowering personal discovery process that uses physical activity, journaling, and meditation as healing tools. Learn more on their website at outdoorjournaltour.com.