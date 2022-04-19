Vergent LMS Announces Newest Client, Rely Credit

RIDGELAND, Miss. & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vergent, a premier fintech lending platform, is proud to announce that they have signed Rely Credit as its newest lending client.

Rely Credit specializes in bilingual loan products that will be offered at participating retail partner locations that cater to the Spanish-speaking community. Rely provides accessible loan products that help the Latin community get easier access to loans which help them establish or build credit. With 12 different options for identification, Rely Credit opens opportunities for so many individuals that are often left out by lenders.

Rely Credit will now use Vergent’s loan management system to serve borrowers. Vergent will support Rely Credit with an omnichannel lending experience in which borrowers can get a decision from Rely in seconds, all through their mobile device.

Borrowers can start applying for a loan at the counter in retail partner locations that offer Rely Credit and then complete applications through their mobile device with the flexibility of Vergent’s omnichannel LMS.

“We are excited for what Rely is able to do with its technology partners,” said Martin J. Wong, Chairman and CEO of TF Holdings, Inc. the holding company of Rely Credit. “So many of today’s innovative fintech solutions overlook underserved groups like the Latin community. Vergent gives Rely Credit the best borrowing experience available, allowing them to serve more borrowers and give more access to loans for those who need it.”

Despite being one of the fastest growing demographics in America, according to the Federal Reserve, the Latin community is three times more likely to be underbanked than other consumers. The ability of Rely Credit to not only serve these borrowers, but to do so in a quick and convenient way with the help of its technology partners, is critical for this traditionally underserved group.

“We created Vergent in the first place because we saw the loan management systems available were not enough to meet the unique needs of lenders and their borrowers. When we heard about the work Rely Credit was doing, we knew working together would be a perfect fit,” said Scott Putnam, CEO of Vergent. “Our LMS was designed to be flexible enough to work for any lender and Rely Credit is the perfect example of that.”

About Rely Credit

Rely Credit provides retail loan products that are affordable, help establish credit and are inclusive of all members in the communities we serve, regardless of credit experience. Rely Credit is a fully owned subsidiary of TF Holdings, Inc. TF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary companies provides credit and financial wellness tools to consumers, and licenses loan origination, risk underwriting and loan management software to lenders. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

About Vergent Loan Management Software

Vergent Loan Management Software (Vergent LMS) provides an omnichannel lending solution for lending institutions and financial services organizations. Based out of Texas and Mississippi, Vergent offers an end-to-end solution for consumer, small-dollar, auto and online lenders. Founded in 2006, the company serves lenders in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Central America. With over $690 billion serviced and 20,000 active users, Vergent offers lenders an intuitive software that seamlessly adapts to any business. To learn more about Vergent LMS, go to vergentlms.com.