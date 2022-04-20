CORRECTING and REPLACING AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Ascot Surety & Casualty Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated April 18, 2022, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

AM BEST ASSIGNS CREDIT RATINGS TO ASCOT SURETY & CASUALTY COMPANY

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to Ascot Surety & Casualty Company (ASCC) (Parker, CO). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The entity is being added as a member of the Ascot Group Limited, with the group rating supported by the stable credit profile of and ongoing backing of the ultimate parent, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The ratings of ASCC reflect Ascot Group Limited members’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as their adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

ASCC is fully integrated into Ascot group’s operations and management as it follows the same operating model and risk profile. Additionally, ASCC is of strategic importance to the group’s entrance into the U.S. surety market, as well as to provide the group with a U.S. Department of Treasury Listing and the necessary licensing.

Ascot Bermuda Limited (Bermuda), as well as Ascot Insurance Company and Ascot Specialty Insurance Company (both headquartered in New York, NY), are operating subsidiaries of Ascot Group Limited.

