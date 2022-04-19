Comera Life Sciences and Intas Pharmaceuticals Announce Research Collaboration

WOBURN, Mass. & AHMEDABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Comera Life Sciences, Inc. (“Comera” or the “Company”) and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“Intas”) announced a research collaboration to develop a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience.

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Comera will develop a differentiated formulation of an Intas product using Comera’s innovative proprietary SQore™ formulation platform. Intas will initially provide research funding with the option to acquire global rights to the formulation through an exclusive license with responsibility for subsequent development and commercialization.

“We are excited to work with Comera to enhance therapeutic options and access for patients,” said Binish Chudgar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Intas Pharmaceuticals. “This collaboration will accelerate our quest to develop innovative, value-added medicines that can make a difference in patients' lives globally,” he added.

“This collaboration is the latest step in our long-term partnership strategy to leverage our SQore platform and transition from preclinical, early-stage assets to late-stage, marketed products,” said Jeff Hackman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Comera. “We look forward to working with Intas and developing a differentiated formulation that will make it easier for patients to use and increase healthcare savings.”

About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen. On January 31, 2022, Comera Life Sciences and OTR Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OTRA) (“OTR”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), announced a proposed business combination.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

About Intas Pharmaceuticals

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad, India, having end-to-end capabilities of formulation development, manufacturing and marketing along with backward integration of APIs. The organisation has more than 18,000 employees and 14 manufacturing sites worldwide and sells products in more than 85 countries. The Intas Group's revenue amounted to USD 2.2 bn in FY 2020-21 and the compounded annual growth rate of revenue has been 19% in the past 5 years.

For more information, please visit www.intaspharma.com.

