Williams Joins Cheniere, Academic Institutions, Technology Providers and Other Midstream Companies to Quantify, Monitor, Report and Verify GHG Emissions

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that it will collaborate with Cheniere Energy, Inc., the largest U.S. producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as other natural gas midstream companies, methane detection technology providers, and leading academic institutions to implement quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification (QMRV) of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at natural gas gathering, processing, transmission, and storage systems. This collaboration with Cheniere will improve the overall understanding of GHG emissions and further the deployment of the most advanced monitoring technologies and protocols to enhance clean energy supply and delivery for Williams and its customers.

This announcement further supports Williams’ recently announced partnership with Context Labs, whose technology solution will enable Williams to offer differentiated services to its customers across the entire natural gas value chain, providing end-to-end measured, verifiable and transparent emissions data for real-time decision-making capabilities.

The midstream QMRV work will be conducted by global emissions researchers from Colorado State University and the University of Texas. The measurement protocol designed by the research group and Cheniere will be field tested at facilities operated by the participating companies, including Williams’ Transco pipeline, the nation’s largest-volume natural gas transmission system that is also one of the largest providers of natural gas to LNG export facilities on the Gulf Coast.

The midstream QMRV program involves a combination of ground-based, aerial, and drone-based emissions monitoring technologies and requires emissions monitoring over at least a six-month period, with all data independently analyzed and verified by the project’s academic partners.

“Our large-scale clean energy infrastructure network is ideally positioned to leverage this pilot program to develop a comprehensive system for accurately quantifying emissions while connecting the cleanest energy sources to meet real-time energy needs across the country and overseas,” said Chad Zamarin, Williams Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development. “As further demonstrated through our recent investment with Context Labs, Williams is committed to matching the best technology with meaningful strategies to facilitate and deliver responsibly sourced natural gas from wellhead to water.”

“Collaboration with our midstream partners is a vital part of Cheniere’s efforts to measure and verify our emissions and look for opportunities for reductions across our value chain,” said Scott Culberson, Cheniere’s Senior Vice President of Gas Supply. “Williams is a critical teammate in this effort to provide cleaner sources of energy around the world, and their leadership will help to improve the environmental performance of U.S. natural gas and LNG.”

“Emissions quantification requires scientifically rigorous methods that are unique to each segment of the industry. This first-of-its-kind R&D project will investigate emissions performance at multiple midstream facilities not just by short-duration spot checks, but over several months, employing multiple monitoring technologies at multiple scales,” said Dan Zimmerle, the principal investigator on the project from Colorado State University who also serves as the Director of the school’s Methane Emissions Program.

“It is vital for both public policy and science that we have empirically driven measurement protocols, and importantly the complex and voluminous data collected is independently analyzed and verified by the scientific community,” said Dr. Arvind Ravikumar, professor in the Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering department at the University of Texas at Austin.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.