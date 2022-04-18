Burns & McDonnell and PLTW Announce Three Year Investment in STEM Opportunities for Students

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Burns & McDonnell today announced their commitment to giving $1.5 million over the next three years to implement Project Lead The Way (PLTW) programs with 100 percent of the donation going directly to schools across the United States.

Over the last 25 years, PLTW has transformed the learning experience of millions of PreK-12 students and their teachers throughout the country by providing real-world STEM-based curriculum in engineering, computer science, and biomedical science pathways.

The partnership between Burns & McDonnell and PLTW will spark an interest in students for years to come and will empower the next generation of STEM leaders. Burns & McDonnell has partnered with PLTW to increase access to and participation in PLTW programs for underserved students within the Burns & McDonnell communities in states such as Arizona, Colorado, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia. Public and charter schools within a 25-mile radius of Burns & McDonnell locations are eligible to apply for grant opportunities. This funding will assist PreK-12 schools in implementing new or expanding existing PLTW Launch (grades PreK-5), PLTW Gateway (grades 6-8), PLTW Engineering (grades 9-12), and PLTW Computer Science (grades 9-12) programs.

“Our future depends on the next generation of STEM leaders and their ability to solve problems and uncover new solutions to tough challenges,” says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO, Burns & McDonnell. “We’re committed to Project Lead The Way and its mission to increase access to STEM learning opportunities for all students that could lead them to pursue STEM careers.”

Students in PLTW discover STEM career opportunities throughout every step of the program, which includes hands-on activities, projects, and problems. PLTW also equips teachers with the training resources and support they need to engage students in real-world, relevant learning. When students have access to these types of STEM opportunities, they are more likely to consider careers as scientists, technology experts, engineers, mathematicians, healthcare providers, and researchers.

“Burns & McDonnell’s commitment to students, teachers, their employees, and the communities they serve is impressive and inspiring. PLTW is excited to partner with Burns & McDonnell to provide thousands of students across the country with transformative, real-world learning experiences,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, PLTW President and CEO. “This is an incredibly impactful investment, and it will positively influence students by equipping them with the key subject matter and transportable skills that will prepare them for enduring careers.”

About PLTW

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 10,000 engineers, construction and craft professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities. Founded in 1898 and working from more than 60 offices globally, Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned. Learn how we are designed to build.