2C2P and Ant Group Enter Strategic Partnership to Further Digital Payment Adoption and Innovation in Southeast Asia Amid Regional Economic Recovery

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2C2P, a global payments platform and Ant Group today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate digital payment adoption and innovation. The partnership, upon completion, will see Ant Group becoming the majority shareholder of 2C2P.

Through the strategic partnership, 2C2P’s extensive pool of merchants inclusive of global and regional brands will be connected with Alipay+, extending its current 250 payment options offering to include even more e-wallets and local payment methods. With this, merchants will benefit from a wider geographical reach, connecting seamlessly to over one billion consumers globally.

Aung Kyaw Moe, Founder and CEO of 2C2P, said, “Digital payment adoption has accelerated rapidly in recent years, spurred by the pandemic, with mobile wallet payments widely gaining momentum across Asia. Through this complementary partnership with Ant Group, 2C2P will be connected to a much larger merchant base and be well-positioned to advance our international expansion strategy. I am confident that 2C2P will be able to scale new heights, and build an unparalleled and robust range of payment solutions that will deliver maximum value and impact to our merchants and partners.”

"Combining Alipay+ and 2C2P’s secure and comprehensive payment offerings, extensive merchant coverage and deep local knowledge of the region, this partnership is a win-win collaboration built on strengths and the shared vision to accelerate the digital transformation for businesses through innovation and best-in-class payments solutions,” said Angel Zhao, President of Ant Group’s International Business Group. “We look forward to supporting businesses’ digitalisation together and creating a connected digital ecosystem across markets in the region.”

On the back of the partnership, 2C2P plans to further expand its global merchant coverage, in addition to strengthening its technology and product capabilities to better serve merchants across Southeast Asia and globally.

2C2P is a full-suite payments platform headquartered in Singapore, with a strong presence across key markets in Asia including Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. A market leader in the Southeast Asian payments industry, 2C2P offers payment acceptance, issuing, pay-out, as well as other value-added solutions and services to merchants across verticals such as e-commerce, financial services, airlines, travel, hospitality, and retail, all of which are rapidly digitalising their operations since the onset of the pandemic.

Introduced by Ant Group in 2020, Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions designed to enable businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to process a wide range of mobile payment methods and reach regional and global consumers. Leading e-wallets supported by Alipay+ include Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia), KakaoPay (South Korea), GCash (Philippines), Alipay HK (Hong Kong) and more.

About 2C2P

2C2P is a full-suite payments platform helping the world's leading enterprises securely accept and make payments through one point of integration. Its far-reaching network extends across online, mobile and offline channels including over 400,000 alternative payment locations, enabling enterprises to reach their customers or recipients anywhere. 2C2P also provides value-added services such as issuing, 3D Secure, bill payments and digital goods to meet every business need.

The company is headquartered in Singapore and operates globally. It is the preferred payments platform of tech giants, online marketplaces, retailers and other global enterprises.

About Ant Group

Ant Group aims to create the infrastructure and platform to support the digital transformation of the service industry. It strives to enable all consumers and small and micro businesses to have equal access to financial and other services that are inclusive, green and sustainable.

Ant Group is the owner and operator of Alipay, the leading digital payment platform in China serving hundreds of millions of users, and connecting them with merchants and partner financial institutions that offer inclusive financial services and digital daily life services such as food delivery, transport, entertainment, and healthcare.

Ant Group has further introduced Alipay+, which provides global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions that connect merchant partners, especially small and medium-sized businesses, with mobile payments and other payment methods, for them to better serve their users and customers from all over the world.