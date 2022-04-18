16 Climate Adaptation Startups from Asia and Africa Selected for New “ASAP” Accelerator.

WASHINGTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Village Capital and The Lightsmith Group (“Lightsmith”) announced today that 16 startups were selected to participate in a new environmental accelerator called “ASAP”, or the Adaptation SME Accelerator Project, focused on innovative climate adaptation ventures in Asia and Africa. The 16 startups were selected from more than 300 applicants and have developed technologies in water, agriculture, risk analytics, supply chain, infrastructure, and insurance that can support adaptation and resilience to climate change.

During the ASAP accelerator program, the 16 companies will work with industry experts, investors, and ecosystem partners to develop the networks and tools they need to attract investment, grow their businesses, and increase their climate adaptation impacts. More information can be found here.

“Through the ASAP Accelerator, we aim to help these entrepreneurs to scale their impact and connect to a global network working to develop solutions that address the impacts of climate change," said Brian Parham, ASAP Program Director at Lightsmith.

ASAP is a grant-funded initiative led by The Lightsmith Group, in partnership with Village Capital, and with the support of the Global Environment Facility’s Special Climate Change Fund. Additional support is provided by Conservation International and the Inter-American Development Bank.

The cohort is composed of:

Asia

Absolute Water (India), Agtuall (India), Aumsat Technologies LLP (India), Crop2X Private Limited (Pakistan), EF Polymer Private Limited (India), Hiraya Water (Philippines), Komunidad Global Pte Ltd (Singapore, Philippines), Ship60 (Vietnam)

Africa

Agromyx (Ghana), Cadel Consulting Ltd (Burkina Faso), Congretype (South Africa), Freezelink (Ghana), Kitovu Technology (Nigeria), Rwanda Bio Solution (Rwanda), Worldtech Consult (Ghana), ZR3I (Egypt)

For more information, reach out to Ben Wrobel at Village Capital or Brian Parham at Lightsmith.

About the Partners

Village Capital & The Lightsmith Group

Village Capital helps entrepreneurs bring big ideas from vision to scale. So far, VC has supported more than 1,400 early-stage startups and invested in more than 110 program graduates. The Lightsmith Group is an investment firm investing in companies that address critical societal needs. For more information, please see: www.lightsmithgp.com and for the ASAP project, please see: www.climateasap.org.