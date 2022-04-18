CEMEX to Turn CO2 Into Sustainable Aviation Fuel

MONTERREY, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) continues its path to a net-zero future by joining forces with integrated chemicals and energy company Sasol ecoFT and renewable energy company ENERTRAG in a milestone project that will combine CO 2 with hydrogen to produce sustainable aviation fuel. This project is part of CEMEX's Future in Action program to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a circular economy and an integral component of CEMEX’s master plan to develop a carbon neutral operation at its Rüdersdorf cement plant by 2030.

The consortium will source green hydrogen generated exclusively from wind and solar energy from ENERTRAG. The CO 2 will come from CEMEX’s Rüdersdorf cement plant in Germany, which will provide 100 tons of CO 2 per day in the project’s initial stages. Sasol ecoFT will then contribute its innovative technology to produce e-kerosene, which, once certified, can be blended to constitute up to 50% of jet fuel.

“We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking project that will contribute to the decarbonization of two of the world’s key industries,” said Fernando A. Gonzalez, CEO of CEMEX. “The path to carbon neutrality will be built with innovation, and we remain committed to being at the forefront in developing new circular technologies and processes.”

Sixty per cent of the carbon emissions in the cement production process come from the chemical reaction that occurs in cement kilns. To reach carbon neutrality, these emissions must be captured, stored, or repurposed in some way. CEMEX is leading the way in these technologies through partnerships with other industries, the work of its R&D center, and investments from its venture capital arm, CEMEX Ventures.

The Rüdersdorf carbon neutral alliance includes over 20 startups, universities, companies from other industries, and authorities working to develop industrial-scale solutions using leading-edge technologies to achieve the first carbon-neutral cement plant in the world.

About ENERTRAG

ENERTRAG is a renewable-energy company based in Brandenburg, Germany. ENERTRAG develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale integrated energy plants in ten countries globally. ENERTRAG’s plants produce reliable electricity and green hydrogen exclusively from wind and sun. This is also the company’s role in the Concrete Chemicals consortium.

About Sasol ecoFT

Sasol ecoFT is part of the Sasol Group and world-leader in the development and application of the Fischer-Tropsch (FT) technology with more than 70 years’ experience. Sasol ecoFT leverages it proprietary technology, know-how and expertise to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals from green hydrogen and sustainable carbon sources, via the Power-to-Liquids (PtL) process. By deploying sustainable FT solutions globally, the company contributes to a thriving planet, society, enterprise and innovate for a better world.

About CEMEX

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: cemex.com

