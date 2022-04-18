S-NET Communications Expands Its Partnership with Versa Networks to Offer Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solutions to Multi-Location Enterprise Clients

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S-NET Communications, a national provider of cloud-based business communications and networking solutions, has expanded its partnership with Versa Networks, the recognized secure access service edge (SASE) leader, to offer Versa SASE as part of its portfolio of managed networking services to better meet the secure communications and networking needs of its growing number of multi-location enterprise clients.

Versa SASE and Secure SD-WAN services will enable S-NET’s multi-location clients to simplify the deployment and administration of branch security services, optimize and standardize their network operations, as well as improve quality of service, while also reducing IT expenditure.

“As technology is increasingly dominating every aspect of business, our multi-location enterprise clients need robust solutions to support their growing cloud-based software ecosystem and secure their networks,” said Alex Fayn, S-NET CEO. “Versa SASE and Secure SD-WAN will not only enable these organizations to standardize and scale network management and security across all locations, but they create the robust infrastructure that supports the introduction of innovative technologies, from third-party integrations, to voice-to-text ordering and autonomous vehicle delivery in the quick service restaurant industry, to omnichannel contact centers, AI and teledentistry in healthcare.”

Adding Versa SASE to its portfolio of Secure SD-WAN, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Managed IT services enables S-NET to serve as a comprehensive communications and networking provider to its clients and expand its market share among multi-location enterprises.

Hemen Mehta, Vice President, North America Partners Sales for Versa, said, "We are excited that S-NET is part of the Versa ACE Partner program to drive SASE and Secure SD-WAN for network enhancement to thousands of businesses nation-wide. The introduction of SASE into S-NET’s existing cloud services portfolio enables S-NET’s multi-location enterprise clients to easily manage the growing security and networking challenges of an increasingly complicated, hybrid IT environment.”

Large enough to deliver, but small enough to care, S-NET Communications is known for offering not only the innovative, robust cloud communications and networking solutions that its clients need to accelerate business growth, but the dedicated, personalized customer service that enables each client to make the most of such technological investments.

About S-NET Communications

Founded by industry veterans Alex Fayn and Eugene Likhovid in 2006, S-NET Communications has grown from a regional telecommunications provider to serving thousands of businesses nation-wide. Large enough to deliver robust, state-of-the-art cloud communications and networking solutions, but small enough to provide each client with personalized customer support, S-NET continues to maintain a client retention rate of 99%. Business services include Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Secure SD-WAN, Unified Threat Management, Managed IT Services and more. For more information, visit https://www.snetconnect.com/.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.