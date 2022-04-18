Stellar Cyber Partners with CYRISMA to Integrate Risk Management into its Open XDR Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, and CYRISMA, a fast-growing provider of a security risk assessment and management ecosystem, today announced a partnership under which CYRISMA now is fully integrated into the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform.

The CYRISMA integration brings a rich suite of asset management capabilities to the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform, including:

Vulnerability management Data classification tags by asset Asset secure configurations Additional risk data points through CYRISMA’s grading system

“We at CYRISMA are very excited about our technology integration and go-to-market partnership with Stellar Cyber and its Open XDR platform. These capabilities will provide SOC analysts with rich asset analytics at their fingertips to make quicker decisions,” said Liam Downward, CEO of CYRISMA. “We’re very much looking forward to continuing to build a stronger relationship with Stellar Cyber, as we look to provide all our clients with that extra level of security.”

“CYRISMA has a fantastic risk assessment and management ecosystem that complements our own platform for easy-to-use functionality for MSP and MSSP partners,” said Brian Stoner, VP of Service Providers at Stellar Cyber. “This integration provides critical information on the posture of the target system to the Stellar Cyber platform. With this information, we can increase the severity of an incident or alert dynamically, improving the detection accuracy and providing enhanced context for analysts.”

“The ability to combine both real-time threats from Stellar and known exploitable vulnerabilities from CYRISMA is incredibly exciting,” said Reg Harnis, CEO at OrbitalFire. “It gives OrbitalFire the ability to more quickly identify false positives, so we can focus our response efforts on real risks. Our customers are going to love the results.”

About CYRISMA

CYRISMA was founded in Rochester, NY in 2018 to bring accessibility, affordability, and simplicity back to cybersecurity. CYRISMA is a SaaS based ecosystem that provides a single interface to identify sensitive data, vulnerable systems, insecure configurations, track mitigation progress, and assign accountability. Organizations that utilize this solution see significant ROI against their resources, time, money, and people, while meeting compliance mandates. For more information, contact https://cyrisma.com.

About Stellar Cyber

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. The Stellar Cyber XDR Kill Chain™, fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, Stellar Cyber delivers an 8x improvement in MTTD and a 20x improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.