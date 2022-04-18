A Whole New Way to Travel - LATC Has Launched

A brief video on how to prepare for the LATC minting process and how to go about minting your first NFT directly on our website.

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Lucky Ape Travel Club has officially launched minting of its 10,000 NFTs. This NFT is all about travel utility and real-life perks. You can think of it as a unique traveling token that will take you on one heck of a ride across the globe. It’s a whole new and exciting way of globetrotting - a way that uses blockchain technology to create something inconceivable just a decade ago.

Each NFT grants the owner free lodging in boutique hotels around the world, and access to exclusive private parties in exotic destinations. Ethereum blockchain aside, it's not that hard to figure out the economics behind the LATC NFTs. If you think how much you'd have to spend on a 7-days stay in any of the cities where the club has secured lodging, the numbers pretty much speak for themselves.

This could be a perfect storm for globe scouters: Bali at your fingertips, Buenos Aires within your reach, and Capetown just around the corner. The LATC hotel collection consists of hot traveling destinations and exotic spots. For now, it features boutique hotels in Bali, Capetown, Buenos Aires, Rio De Janeiro, Miami, Sosua, and Tulum. But as new milestones are hit, the collection will expand, along with some exciting features for true passionados.

"New age technologies have already connected the world in a way that was inconceivable just a few decades before. Now, the metaverse and its supporting tokenomics are promising to really raise the bar of our links to reality and one another. LATC’s coordinates are found at the intersection of all those worlds: we enable our members to enjoy this reality while building another," wrapped up Jeff Bordes, LATC CEO and founder.

About Lucky Ape Travel Club - an exclusive, members-only NFT club that gathers globetrotters and metaverse enthusiasts from across the globe. It leverages blockchain technologies to redefine the traveling experience and empower its members to enjoy real-life pleasures in a new exciting way. LATC is a collection of 10,000 NFTs, unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT is one-of-a-kind and programmatically generated from 9 attributes and 217 possible traits, including expression, headwear, accessories, and more. The "apes" are stored as ERC-721a tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on IPFS.

Mint/buy yours at https://mint.luckyapeclub.io

Learn more: https://luckyapeclub.io