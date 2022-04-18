Grasshopper Dispensary to Host 1 Year Anniversary 4/20 Event

CHULA VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The World-Famous Grasshopper Dispensary invites everyone 21+ to celebrate 4/20 at its elevated 1-year anniversary party. The San Diego Grasshopper team is hosting its 1-year anniversary extravaganza on Wednesday, April 20th, from 12 noon to 8:00 p.m. at its Chula Vista dispensary.

The festivities will include giveaways, games, prizes, and feature all sorts of activities including guest DJs, a face painting station, a photo booth and much more. Carnival style food and drink stands will be onsite offering Tostilocos, Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Dole Whip soft serve plus a Dank Candy Bar.

General Manager David Guillent says, “You’re not going to want to miss 4/20 at Grasshopper. This one is for all of our loyal San Diego smokers; thank you for an epic cannabis year, it’s been an honor serving you! Year one goes down in the books and it’s a win for Grasshopper, a win for Chula Vista and a win for Cannabis.”

Grasshopper Dispensary is located at 376 Trousdale Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910:

Conveniently located off the 54 freeway in Chula Vista near National City and Bonita.

Just 20 minutes north of Tijuana and 10 minutes south of the Historic Gaslamp Quarter.

Grasshopper is San Diego’s best stocked and most visited cannabis dispensary. Grasshopper Dispensary & Delivery is committed to providing a fun, safe, and comfortable retail shopping experience for novice and seasoned cannabis aficionados. Grasshopper Dispensary & Grasshopper Delivery is the City of Chula Vista’s first licensed cannabis dispensary and delivery service. Locally owned and operated, Grasshopper offers a wide variety of high-quality THC and CBD products for in-store shopping, pickup, or delivery. Shop online 24 hours a day for your favorite brands including, STIIIZY, CBX, Connected Cannabis, Pacific Stone, Raw Garden, Big Chief, CRU, Alien Labs, Jeeter, Heavy Hitters, Kiva, 710 Labs, and more.

No One Out Grasses the Hopper.