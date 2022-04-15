Together Women’s Health Rapidly Expands with the Affiliation of Multiple Practices

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Together Women’s Health (“TWH” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its affiliation with multiple practices, including Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates and Paint Creek Ob/Gyn. Together Women’s Health is a women’s health focused management service organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of women’s health services in the U.S.

Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates is led by the physician team of Drs. Mona Fakih, John Leahy, Abby Nowakowski and Mariko Shelton, with a total of six providers and growing. Paint Creek Ob/Gyn is led by the physician team of Drs. Thomas Wolfe, Carole Condevaux and Anupama Vansadia, with a total of five providers.

“ While private practices have been the backbone of medicine, our team realizes that establishing a collaborative partnership with Together Women’s Health will allow us to refine and optimize the patient care experience,” said Dr. Mona Fakih, founder of Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates. “ We look forward to providing more in-office services, such as mammography and advanced fetal ultrasound, and adding clinical providers to increase the number of same-day appointment availability. This partnership will allow us to make a stronger impact in our surrounding community and beyond.”

“ We are excited to partner with both practices and are committed to supporting our new affiliates with the resources and strategic guidance that will enable them to continue providing the highest quality of women’s health care. As we expand, we continue building a mission-focused, physician-led culture and are thrilled to welcome our new partners to the Together Women’s Health family,” said Anthony Ahee, CEO of Together Women’s Health.

To learn more about a partnership with Together Women’s Health, visit togetherwomenshealth.com or contact us at partner@togetherwomenshealth.com.

About Together Women’s Health

Headquartered in Detroit, MI, Together Women’s Health (“TWH”) is a women’s health management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of obstetricians and gynecologists. TWH supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources (including revenue cycle management, marketing, human resources, finance, accounting, and IT), operational expertise and capital, thereby allowing physicians to focus on clinical excellence and serving their communities. TWH is building a network of top clinicians in a physician-led culture. For more information about Together Women’s Health, please visit togetherwomenshealth.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has over $2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.