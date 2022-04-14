AM Best Places the Credit Ratings of Members of Vault Holdings Group Under Review with Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Vault E&S Insurance Company (Little Rock, AR) and Vault Reciprocal Exchange (St. Petersburg, FL), collectively referred to as Vault Holdings Group (Vault).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of Vault being placed under review with negative implications reflect a material deterioration in its risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), combined with significant volatility in operating performance, which led to substantial surplus erosion from mid-year highs that followed a $100 million capital contribution. Volatility in 2021 was influenced by two catastrophe events (Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Ida) that reached full retention levels, as well as one-time costs related to the organization’s separation from Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd., reserve strengthening and a larger than expected impact from large losses. Collectively, year-end 2021 surplus declined to $156.8 million from $190.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. As a result of capital deterioration, coupled with continued exposure growth as Vault expands its footprint, its risk-adjusted capitalization as measured by BCAR declined to the strong level from strongest level at the prior rating review. To address the issue, management has communicated near-term capital action plans intended to return risk-adjusted capitalization to the strongest level and thus improve overall balance sheet strength. The ratings will remain under review until management executes the intended actions and AM Best evaluates the impact on the overall organization.

