Steinway Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

ASTORIA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steinway Musical Instruments Holdings, Inc. (“Steinway”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Steinway has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "STWY."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives for the proposed offering. Evercore ISI, Cowen, Stifel and Bernstein are also acting as book-running managers and Telsey Advisory Group is acting as a co-manager for the proposed offering.

About Steinway Musical Instruments Holdings, Inc.

Steinway’s legacy began in 1853 in New York City when German immigrant Henry Engelhard Steinway developed the first Steinway piano in a Manhattan loft on Varick Street. Over its 169-year history, Steinway has been forged on, and has pushed the boundaries of, the credo of its founder: “To build the best piano possible.” Generation after generation, Steinway has made and continues to make what it believes to be the world’s finest musical instruments. With this expertise and heritage, Steinway believes that it has created and sustained one of the best regarded luxury brands in the world. Steinway strives to further its legacy by advancing the standards of modern musical instrument manufacturing with its enduring dedication to quality, artisanship, elegance, style and beauty.

Steinway Musical Instruments Holdings, through its Steinway and Conn-Selmer divisions, is a global leader in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of high-performance musical instruments, boasting brands renowned worldwide. Its products include Steinway & Sons pianos, Steinway Spirio high-resolution player pianos, Boston and Essex pianos (designed by Steinway & Sons), Bach trumpets, C.G. Conn French horns, King trombones, Selmer saxophones, and Ludwig percussion instruments.