Lincoln Financial Group and Omega Psi Phi Partner to Launch Scholarship Focused on Diverse Talent Development

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lincoln Financial Group is announcing a new information technology scholarship in partnership with the Beta Kappa Kappa chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The Stacy Brown Memorial IT Scholarship, established to honor late Lincoln Financial employee and Omega Psi Phi brother, will recognize the achievements of a deserving Black or African American student who plans to pursue an education in computer science, information technology, data science, cybersecurity, software engineering or a related technical field.

The annual recipient of the $25,000 scholarship will be a North Carolina resident who plans to attend a four-year accredited college or university in the Greensboro, High Point or Winston-Salem, N.C.-area. Scholarship details have been shared with Guilford County, N.C. high school graduating seniors, and the 2022 recipient will be selected in early May.

“Stacy was an instrumental member of our IT team and Lincoln family, and his leadership and can-do spirit were contagious,” said Ken Solon, executive vice president, chief information officer and head of IT, Digital and Enterprise Services, Lincoln Financial Group. “To know, respect and learn from Stacy was a true privilege, and through this annual award and opportunity to foster development and growth of young IT talent, I look forward to continuing and strengthening his legacy.”

During his nine years at Lincoln Financial, Brown was involved in numerous community events and organizations—serving as co-chair for the company’s annual United Way fundraising campaign and the organization’s African American Business Resource Group for employees. He was also very involved in his fraternity and local N.C. community, serving as a mentor and sports coach.

“One of the key tenets of our chapter and fraternity is leveraging our power and influence to uplift our communities, and Stacy truly embodied that in his involvement with his own community, through his professional engagements and in how he continued to support current brothers, candidates and our alumni network,” said Michael D. Royal, chapter president, Beta Kappa Kappa, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. “We appreciate the opportunity for our chapter to partner with Lincoln in developing a scholarship to honor Brother Brown. This scholarship highlights Stacy’s character and impact, and we look forward to how it will enrich the lives of its recipients.”

“As a true champion and advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion, Stacy was consistently engaged in making Lincoln and his community more inclusive and collaborative,” said Brandy Smith, vice president, Workplace Diversity and Counsel, Lincoln Financial Group. “His mark will always be on Lincoln, and it is exciting to see how his life and legacy will foster a new generation of bright and deserving diverse talent.”

Lincoln Financial and the Beta Kappa Kappa chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity Inc., will announce and celebrate the first annual scholarship recipient with Stacy’s family in June.

About Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

