Global Feminine Hygiene Product Market to 2027 - Featuring Sanofi, Ontex and Unicharm Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Feminine hygiene product is commonly referred as menstrual care products, which are used by women and non binary population (genderqueer). Feminine hygiene products include tampons, sanitary napkins/pads, panty liners, period panties, and menstrual cups. Also, feminine deodorizing, and cleansing agents like douche, feminine powders, deodorants, feminine soaps, wipes, internal cleaner, and sprays are feminine hygiene products.

Market Drivers

Increase in per capita disposable income and changing lifestyle will drive the global feminine hygiene product market growth. Furthermore, rise in awareness activities regarding female hygiene and health is expected to boost the global feminine hygiene market growth. In other hand, increase in demand for high end products like tampons, internal cleaners, and sprays in developed countries expected to propel global feminine hygiene product market growth.

Market Restrains

However, use of hazardous chemicals in manufacturing of feminine hygiene products is the major restraining factors which expected to hamper the global feminine hygiene product market growth. Also, disposal of these products is another factor which affects the global feminine hygiene product market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Feminine Hygiene Product Market is segmented into product types such as Sanitary Pads, Internal Cleaners and Sprays, Tampons, Panty Liners and Shields, and Disposable Razors and Blades, by Distribution channels such as Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Dollar Stores, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others.

Also, Global Feminine Hygiene Product Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Feminine Hygiene Product Market Segmentation

By Product Types

Sanitary Pads

Internal Cleaners and Sprays

Tampons

Panty Liners and Shields

Disposable Razors and Blades

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Dollar Stores,

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

