ON24 Introduces ON24 Forums for Engaging, High-Touch Moderated Discussions

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today introduced ON24 Forums, a new live engagement experience for sales and marketing to drive high-touch, interactive moderated discussions that deepen audience participation. ON24 Forums allows organizations to bring together their high-valued attendees for face-to-face, two-way video group networking and conversations. With the addition of ON24 Forums as part of the ON24 Platform, customers have another way to create and scale fully branded, customized digital experiences that capture rich first-person insights.

“We continue to accelerate our pace of innovation so customers can deliver a variety of unique digital experiences that meet their buyers’ evolving expectations for how they want to engage,” said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO at ON24. “ON24 Forums builds upon our vision to be a one-stop sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, providing a new way to moderate meaningful, interactive discussions and drive immediate action with audiences.”

Virtual events can often feel like one-off online meetings that limit audience engagement, produce chaotic conversations, and generate little to no data for sales teams. ON24 Forums enables B2B organizations to move beyond simple online meetings with interactive roundtables and trainings that deliver professional presentations, keep audiences engaged, and provide detailed first-person data and analytics on attendee interactions for sales follow-up.

With ON24 Forums, customers can expand the type of ON24 digital experiences they produce and deliver a consistent, branded, and professional look and feel, including:

Executive engagement – host executive briefing centers and roundtables to showcase product offerings and provide hands-on demonstrations

host executive briefing centers and roundtables to showcase product offerings and provide hands-on demonstrations Focus groups – bring together user groups and customer advisory boards to get instant feedback and guide market research

bring together user groups and customer advisory boards to get instant feedback and guide market research Expert-led trainings – easily deliver curriculum and moderate group discussions to increase the reach and effectiveness of certification programs

easily deliver curriculum and moderate group discussions to increase the reach and effectiveness of certification programs Open enrollment – educate employees about benefits and services, improving internal awareness and driving immediate sign-ups

Like all ON24 solutions, ON24 Forums allows sales and marketing to unlock deep first-person insights. Immerse attendees in interactive discussions and use more than 25 engagement and conversion tools to drive participation and keep their attention. Easily find “hand-raisers” in the audience to encourage sign-ups directly within the event. With ON24, get a unified view of audience behavior, interests, and actions across every experience and integrate data with other business systems.

ON24 Forums is part of the ON24 Platform, which also includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Go Live, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, capture first-person data, and provide AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

ON24 Forums is available now. Join us at the upcoming The ON24 Experience, May 11, 2022, to learn more about ON24 Forums and how to give high-value audiences a high-touch experience. Register and view the agenda at ON24.com/events/ON24X.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

