Hanes Introduces The New X-Temp® Total Support Pouch® With Cooling Fabric And Breathable Mesh Panels For Perfect Separation And Support

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hanes, America’s No. 1 Brand of Underwear1, introduces the new X-Temp® Total Support Pouch® with cooling fabric and breathable mesh panels for perfect separation and support.

The brand is also launching a new commercial, “Stay Cool. Stay Supported.” in which Hans, the original Ball-ance guru, continues his search for the very best from his underwear.

Hanes X-Temp™ Starts Cool. Keeps Cool.™ technology is designed to adapt to men’s temperature and activity to keep them cool throughout the day. This latest innovation in Total Support Pouch® men’s underwear features quick-drying moisture-wicking performance fabric that keeps guys cool and dry, with breathable mesh panels to provide perfect separation and support.

“This new addition of X-Temp™ technology to Hanes Total Support Pouch® boxer briefs raises the bar on innovation and offers the ultimate supportive men’s underwear with cooling benefits,” said Nadine Hall, U.S. men’s underwear lead at HanesBrands. “Comfort is at the heart of our brand, and by combining X-Temp™ technology with the Total Support Pouch® design, we will keep guys comfortable, cool and supported, one pair of underwear at a time.”

Hanes Total Support Pouch® outperformed the competition in wear tests on overall comfort, best fit, breathability and durability. The study conducted by Hanes also found that 3 out of 5 men said they would replace their current boxer brief with the Hanes Total Support Pouch®. In addition, men who wore the Hanes Total Support Pouch® while exercising rated it significantly higher than the competition for exercise wear. In fact, 96% of those men said the boxer brief provided support they needed for exercising.

The X-Temp® Total Support Pouch® launch is supported by a television campaign in which Tony Cavalero reprises his role as Ball-ance guru Hans, keeping his Zen attitude and focus on the comfort of Hanes — all while making friends with a camel and meerkat.

In the new commercial, we meet Hans in the desert, feeling the heat as he journeys through a sandstorm. He quickly finds a cooling, hidden oasis with X-Temp® at the center. It’s a haven that offers the cooling X-Temp™ technology with the separation and support of the Total Support Pouch®.

“We are thrilled to bring Hans back as he continues his quest for the most innovative and comfortable men’s underwear available,” said Greg Hall, HanesBrands’ chief consumer officer. “X-Temp® Total Support Pouch® is a great product at an incredible value, with wide retail distribution, supported by a full funnel marketing campaign to connect directly with consumers. We are excited for men everywhere to try X-Temp® Total Support Pouch® underwear!”

The television commercial will launch during the first round of the NBA Playoffs on ESPN, ABC and TNT. The full X-Temp® Total Support Pouch® campaign will also be supported via social and digital media as well as through activations at retailers nationwide.

The X-Temp® Total Support Pouch® is on shelves now at major retailers and available directly to consumers through Hanes.com and retailer websites and is offered in various styles including Boxer Brief, Trunk, and Long Leg Boxer Brief.

For more information about Hanes and the X-Temp® Total Support Pouch®, visit www.hanes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Hanes

Hanes, America's No. 1 apparel brand, is a leading brand of intimate apparel, underwear, sleepwear, socks and casual apparel. Hanes products can be found at leading retailers nationwide and online direct to consumers at www.Hanes.com.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 59,000 associates in 33 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

1 The NPD Group L.P./ U.S. Consumer Tracking Service/ Unit Share and Dollar Share 12 ME Feb, 2022