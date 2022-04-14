Oakpointe Communities Is Pleased To Announce Regency by Toll Brothers, Puget Sound’s Newest 55+ Active Adult Community, Is Now Open for Pre-Sale in Ten Trails

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oakpointe Communities (Oakpointe), a real estate and community development company in the Puget Sound region and creator of the Ten Trails master planned community, announced that their new neighborhood, Regency by Toll Brothers, is now open for pre-sale. This new community, which will feature over 400 homes when complete, is Puget Sound’s newest 55+ Active Adult community and is perfectly located in SE King County, barely 30 miles from Seattle and Bellevue.

“For almost three years now, the question that we hear most often from people visiting Ten Trails is when will we have an active adult community,” said Brian Ross, CEO of Oakpointe. “I’m beyond excited to share that we now have that community with Regency by Toll Brothers. Their homes are amazing and I know this will be one of the most popular neighborhoods in our growing Ten Trails community.”

Regency by Toll Brothers will feature 4 collections of luxury homes with 14 single-story home designs, offering 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 baths, 2-3 car garages and approximately 1,300 to 2,200 square feet. Home designs include flex spaces and covered outdoor living, plus dual primary suite or multi-gen suite options on select floor plans.

As part of the newest active adult community in the Pacific Northwest, Regency by Toll Brothers residents will have resort-style amenities including access to a 3.9-acre amenity center with a 10,000 square-foot private clubhouse, which will offer an indoor pool, fitness, lounge, multi-purpose rooms, pickleball courts, bocce ball and beautiful views of Mt. Rainier. A dedicated onsite lifestyle director will provide year-round programs, events, social gatherings, and services.

Not only will residents reap all the benefits of the Regency neighborhood, but they’ll also immediately become part of the Ten Trails community. Throughout the year, Ten Trails hosts family-centric community events including an Easter egg hunt, several summer festivals, movies in the park, a fall harvest event, a hometown holiday event, regularly scheduled food truck appearances, surprise giveaways and so much more. And it all takes place in the beautiful and historic community of Black Diamond.

Future residents interested in learning more or inquiring can visit RegencyatTenTrails.com for details.

