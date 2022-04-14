Graco Launches LineLazer ES 500 Electric Battery-Powered Airless Striper

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, introduces the LineLazer® ES 500 electric battery-powered airless striper. The newest member of the LineLazer ES family of battery-powered line stripers, the ES 500 delivers the power and performance needed for all one-gun striping jobs without engine fumes or noise while enabling striping contractors to expand their business to include indoor striping projects.

“The LineLazer ES 500 striper will allow striping contractors to expand their business into indoor applications, thereby increasing their revenue, while offering the power and performance needed to expand their outdoor striping business where noise restrictions and gas fumes can be an issue. This truly is a game-changing product from Graco and a great fleet addition for line striping contractors worldwide,” said Mike Vangstad, Global Product Marketing Manager for Pavement Maintenance Products.

The LineLazer ES 500 striper features two 9.0 Ah DeWalt® FlexVolt® batteries and a DeWalt Fast Charger for continuous striping while eliminating the cost and hassles of gas as well as fumes, noise and vibration. The LineLazer ES 500 striper also features an innovative gun adjustment design with a “G” Clamp holder system and the proven performance of the Endurance™ Chromex™ Piston Pump, brushless DC motor, Advantage™ Drive System and ProConnect™ technologies for increased productivity and years of uninterrupted performance. Finally, it features the exclusive LineLazer Cart, the industry’s best-balanced chassis for all-day striping comfort.

To learn more about Graco LineLazer ES 500 striper, visit www.graco.com/LineLazerES500.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.