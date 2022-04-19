Entravision and Anzu Announce Exclusive Cross-Platform In-Game Advertising Partnership for Latin America

SANTA MONICA, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced that it has become the exclusive partner in Latin America for Anzu.io, one of the world’s most advanced in-game advertising platforms. Entravision, through its business unit Entravision-Cisneros Interactive, will exclusively represent Anzu in 18 Latin American markets, educating advertisers on the power of in-game advertising and enabling companies to leverage Anzu’s award-winning solution for advertisers, developers and players.

Since 2017, Anzu has put players first, working with some of the world’s largest advertisers – including American Eagle, Samsung, Vodafone, and PepsiCo – to provide education on the huge opportunity presented by the gaming market, and enabling these advertisers to run unique campaigns via non-intrusive in-game ad placements that enhance gameplay and bring a sense of realism to the player experience. Anzu’s cross-platform offering allows advertisers to run in-game ads across mobile, PC, consoles, and Roblox, in some of the world’s most popular titles from leading developers including Ubisoft, Saber Interactive, Amanotes, and many more.

“Gaming generates twice the revenue of the film and music industries combined, making it the fastest growing form of entertainment with 3.4 billion players worldwide. Anzu changes the rules of the game for advertisers, creating an ecosystem where advertising can thrive,” said Gonzalo Borras, General Director Audio & Mobile for Entravision’s Cisneros Interactive unit. “We are thrilled to embark upon this partnership to take in-game advertising in Latin America to another level. Anzu's proposal is not only revolutionary, but it is also the future of our industry, and we want our clients to be at the forefront of innovation when it comes to advertising.”

“Latin America is one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming regions, with the highest player growth from 2015 to 2024. Our partnership with Entravision means advertisers in the region can now reach this growing audience via non-disruptive in-game advertising. Our patented, adaptive technology, first-to-market in-game ad viewability measurement with Oracle Moat, and full suite of third party integrations with AdTech vendors also mean they will also be able to effectively measure the impact of their in-game ad campaigns and compare them against other digital channels,” said Stephanie Lublinski, Head of Partnerships, Emerging Markets at Anzu.

Entravision has been a long-term player in the gaming market and remains at the forefront of mobile gaming advancements. This partnership with Anzu will enrich and strengthen Entravision’s capabilities in the ​​gaming area. For more information on Entravision’s mobile gaming advertising solutions, please visit entravision.com.

ABOUT ENTRAVISION

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Its dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, the company’s largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: a digital sales representation business; Smadex, a programmatic ad purchasing platform; a branding and mobile performance solutions business; and a digital audio business. Through the digital sales representation business, the company connects global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is the company’s mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. Entravision also offers a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and its digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about the company’s offerings at entravision.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

ABOUT ENTRAVISION-CISNEROS INTERACTIVE

Entravision-Cisneros Interactive, a business unit of Entravision, is the leading digital advertising company serving Latin America. The company has an active presence in 17 countries, leveraging unique commercial partnerships with Meta, Spotify, LinkedIn, Anzu and other leading media and technology platforms. In addition, the company offers Audio.Ad, Latin America’s leading digital audio ad network, with more than 350 publishers through a full solution technology stack offering, and Justmob, the leading mobile marketing company with global reach.

ABOUT ANZU

Anzu is the most advanced in-game ad solution for mobile, PC, console, and Roblox. Anzu’s in-game ads put players first and help advertisers reach audiences programmatically in a non-disruptive and highly engaging way. A patented 3D ad tracking engine, the first to bring viewability measurement in-game with Oracle Moat, and partnerships with trusted AdTech vendors make Anzu the preferred in-game advertising partner for advertisers worldwide.

Anzu helps game developers monetize their titles with ad placements that complement the gameplay, resulting in reliable revenue streams. The sole officially licensed in-game ad provider for Xbox, the first ad platform to become Unity verified, and with a self-serve dashboard that provides complete control over ad placements, Anzu is the preferred in-game ad monetization partner for developers worldwide.

Backed by WPP, Sony Innovation Fund, NBCUniversal, HTC, Bitkraft, and other prominent investors, Anzu has raised $37M to make advertising in games better. Better for brands, better for game developers, and better for gamers. Learn more at https://www.anzu.io/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.