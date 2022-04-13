AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Palmetto Surety Corporation

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) to Palmetto Surety Corporation (Palmetto) (Mount Pleasant, SC). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Palmetto’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Palmetto is a mono-line surety writer primarily engaged in providing bail surety through its agents. The company also underwrites commercial surety and contract surety bonds. Palmetto operates in eight states, primarily located in the Southeast, and intends to broaden its geographic footprint by expanding into additional states.

The ratings of Palmetto reflect its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by a prudent investment portfolio and favorable development of prior year loss reserves. Offsetting these positive rating factors is the significant use of surplus notes, which negatively impacts the quality of capital, and the high financial leverage at Palmetto’s parent, United Holding Group, LLC. The ratings also reflect Palmetto’s adequate underwriting and operating results in the recent five-year period, which have benefited from the company’s established underwriting guidelines and investments in its bail surety software platform. Palmetto’s limited business profile reflects its narrow product focus and geographic concentration in the Southeast, which exposes the company to potential legislative or regulatory challenges. AM Best considers Palmetto’s ERM program to be appropriate for its size and scope of operations.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that Palmetto will maintain adequate balance sheet strength over the intermediate term with adequate operating results contributing to surplus growth.

