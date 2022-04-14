Henry Schein Cares Donates More than 400,000 Personal Protective Equipment Items to Legion of Goodwill in Brazil

Henry Schein in partnership with the Legion of Goodwill – Brazil (LGW Brazil) donated more than 400,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) items to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across Brazil.

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), in partnership with the Legion of Goodwill – Brazil (LGW Brazil), announced a donation of more than 400,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) items to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across Brazil. Henry Schein’s global distribution and supply chain network managed the donation working through Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s global corporate social responsibility program.

The donation includes KN95 face masks and face shields, which were gathered at Henry Schein’s distribution center located in Denver, Pennsylvania, and transported by sea to the Port of Santos, São Paulo. From there, the product was sent by ground to LGW Brazil headquarters, where the items were distributed by ground and air across Brazil, reaching more than 165,000 at-risk individuals living in vulnerable situations. This video illustrates the collaborative effort of Henry Schein and LGW Brazil to distribute the donated products to dozens of cities in Brazil.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Henry Schein Cares has donated more than 10 million PPE items to help mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Jennifer Kim Field, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Henry Schein. “We’re thankful to the Legion of Goodwill, and our non-governmental organization (NGO) and supplier partners, for their support in this most recent effort in Brazil, and we will remain vigilant, prioritizing safety as society continues to navigate this pandemic.”

Organizations that assisted in facilitating this donation of product include: Anvisa, Associação Educacional Boa Vontade (AEBV), C.H. Robinson, Dental Speed, Henry Schein Brazil, and Latam Airlines.

“We are thankful to Henry Schein Cares for their generous donation of PPE products in response to the recent high COVID-19 infection rates in Brazil,” said Silvana Balbo, Vice President of Marketing, Henry Schein Brazil. “This donation, and the overall mission of Henry Schein Cares, align nicely with our commitment to assisting economically disadvantaged communities across Brazil.”

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on five pillars: empowering team Schein to reach their potential, advancing health equity and expanding access to care for underserved communities, accelerating environmental sustainability, strengthening, and diversifying our supply chain, and maintaining strong ethical governance. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on four main areas: (1) wellness, treatment, prevention, and education; (2) capacity building; (3) emergency preparedness and disaster response; and (4) health system strengthening.

Rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the philosophy of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the purpose-driven vision of Henry Schein Cares is “doing well by doing good.” Our commitment to sustained, long-term economic success while also creating shared value for society is achieved through the work of Henry Schein Cares and our stakeholder model that engages all five constituents of our Mosaic of Success. To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With nearly 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

About Henry Schein Brazil.

Henry Schein Brazil is a full mail-order business in Brazil reaching over 120,000 customers per month through E-commerce and Telesales operations. With more than 2,000 employees and three main brands to offer robust solutions for dentists, doctors and vets, the business is focused on delighting the customers with a complete, innovative and convenient experience. Aligned with Henry Schein values, the Brazillian operation invests on supporting local projects that have a relevant impact on the society when it comes to improving physical and dental health.

