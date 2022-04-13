TEGNA Stations Win Four Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that KHOU in Houston, WKYC in Cleveland and KSDK in St. Louis have won four Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. Annie Yu, morning anchor and host from WUSA in Washington, D.C., received an honorable mention. The Gracie Awards shine a spotlight on women in media and recognize individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

“We are very proud of our exceptional journalists who are producing and sharing impactful stories in their local communities,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, TEGNA. “We congratulate all of the Gracie Award winners who are making a positive change with their powerful storytelling.”

TEGNA stations’ winners include:

KHOU, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in Houston, is the winner of the Documentary (TV-Local) award for “Juneteenth: 1865-2021.” From an all-female producing team that includes anchor and producer Mia Gradney, executive producer Jennifer Moore, researcher and producer Nicole Jones, artistic director Robyn Hughes and news director Elizabeth Roldan, the documentary features female scholars and community advocates explaining the history and significance of Juneteenth and its lasting impact in the quest for equality for all.

WKYC Studios, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Cleveland, is the winner of the Hard News Feature (TV-Local) award for “The Power of Healing: Address the Mess,” which features the unique relationship between two ministry leaders with the same single mission dedicated to racial reconciliation. WKYC’s Danielle Wiggins and Susan Moses collaborated on this story as part of the station’s “The Power of Healing” series, which addressed the deep divides and pain in our society and encouraged healing in the Cleveland community.

WKYC Studios’ executive producer Susan Moses is also the winner of the Sports Feature (TV-Local) award for “The Year of the Tiger Ladies,” which features the inspiring story of the Warrensville Heights’ girls’ basketball team and their remarkable head coach. After three winless seasons, Coach Ourtney Bryant and his positive outlook led the team to unprecedented success, even while facing personal challenges, including a devastating shooting that left Coach Bryant on an unexpected road to recovery.

KSDK/5 On Your Side, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in St. Louis, is the winner of the News Program (TV-Local) award for its one-hour special report “Race. Listen. Learn. Live.” about the experiences of some of St. Louis’ most accomplished Black women. Among the guests sharing their personal memories and perspectives on race were an Olympic champion, a world-class singer, a surgeon, a mayor, and a sports executive. Topics included raising Black children, education, COVID-19, politics, and guests’ experiences with racism.

Morning anchor and host of TEGNA’s CBS affiliate WUSA’s “Get Up DC,” Annie Yu is the recipient of an Honorable Mention in the On-Air Talent category. Yu, a D.C.-native, joined the station in 2018 and covers stories that matter in D.C., Virginia and Maryland, including how the Asian American community is advocating for change in response to Anti-Asian hate.

More information about the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards is available at https://allwomeninmedia.org/.

