2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. to Open a Ninth Store in Taiwan, 2nd STREET Taoyuan Tonlin, on May 13, 2022, in Taoyuan City, Taiwan

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO:2681), is set to open 2nd STREET Taoyuan Tonlin on May 13, 2022. This will be the ninth shop in Taiwan for 2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD.

Within Japan, GEO Holdings has more than 2,000 shops and EC stores, including GEO Shops, which sell and rent DVDs, CD, and video games, and 2ND STREET, which handles the sales of a comprehensive selection of used products, including clothing, furniture, and appliances. Beginning in 2018, the first 2ND STREET shops outside of Japan began by opening in the United States and in Malaysia. The first shop in Taiwan opened in August of 2020, and this shop, 2nd STREET Taoyuan Tonlin, will be the ninth.

2nd STREET Taoyuan Tonlin will open in the Taoyuan Area, home to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan’s gateway to the skies. That area is a frequent destination for tourists on their first or last days of travel to Taiwan. The shop will open within the Tonlin Plaza, a shopping mall located in front of Taoyuan Station. Not only is that location home to trendsetters and fashion, gourmet restaurants, and unique lifestyle products where locals come to do their everyday shopping, it is also an attraction for tourists from other parts of Taiwan as well.

2nd STREET Taoyuan Tonlin will carry approximately 12,000 luxurious items for reuse, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories, carefully selected from the abundant inventory purchased at approximately 700 2ND STREET shops within Japan. Those items will include selections from Japanese designer brands as well as internationally popular luxury brands. The array of items will include reasonably priced quality selections from designer brands and boutiques in the United States and Europe as well.

The shop will be laid out, as is the case for 2ND STREET shops in Japan, in ways that categorize the different items and genres, making it easier to find what you are looking for. It will also include venues to brandish and sell recent fashion trends, including street styles.

The purchasing service will begin when the shop opens as a result of the short amount of time it took to develop the buyer training system in Taiwan.

2ND STREET TAIWAN has plans to open an additional nine shops by the end of March 2023.

2nd STREET Taoyuan Tonlin

Opening Date: Friday, May 13, 2022, local time

Address: 3F, No. 61, Zhongzheng Road, Taoyuan District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan

Hours of Operation: Sunday to Thursday 11:00 until 21:30 (from 11:00 to 22:00 on Fridays and Saturdays)

Floor Space: 4,340 square feet

Products on Sale: A total of approximately 12,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories.

2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD.

Address: 5F-11, 41 Nanjing W. Rd., Datong District, Taipei

Capitalization: 28 million NTD (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GEO Group)

Date of Establishment: August 30, 2019

Director: Sadaharu Deguchi

Business Description: Shop Management and Wholesale Sales for Used Clothing and Accessories

GEO Holdings

GEO Holdings is a retail business, listed in the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 300 billion yen in annual turnover. It manages more than 2,000 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of business formats, including GEO Shops that sell and rent DVDs, CDs, and video games, 2ND STREET shops that handle a comprehensive selection of used clothing, furniture, and appliances, as well as bargain shops and discount stationery stores.

