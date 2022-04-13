Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Announces Frida Mom as First Official ‘Pay With Change’ Partner In Commitment to Driving Gender Equity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced Frida Mom – the brand dedicated to preparing women for the raw realities of motherhood – as its first official ‘Pay With Change’ partner. In partnering for this initiative, the two brands will collaborate on content that aims to change the conversation around the physical transformation into motherhood and postpartum recovery.

Since its inception, Frida Mom has focused on supporting women through their physical transformation into motherhood by preparing them for the raw realities of pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and breast care. In joining Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as a part of its ‘Pay With Change’ initiative, Frida Mom will take another step forward in its mission to shift cultural narratives associated with motherhood through powerful digital and in-book content that will appear in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue when it hits newsstands this May. Chelsea Hirschhorn, Founder & CEO of Frida Mom, will also be joining Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s advisory board to help shape the future of the initiative.

“Joining Sports Illustrated as its first official ‘Pay With Change’ brand partner is a perfect fit for Frida Mom because they have a valuable platform to disrupt the traditional narrative around womens’ bodies – especially those they feature who are mothers,” says Chelsea Hirschhorn, CEO and Founder of Frida Mom. “We’re thrilled that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appreciates the importance of highlighting these women authentically – C-Section scars and all – and welcome the progress we will make together as a result of this shared commitment.”

“When we announced ‘Pay With Change’ we set out to change the cost of doing business from just a monetary value to a currency of doing good – choosing only to celebrate and partner with companies who are creating change for women in the varied ways they need it,” says MJ Day, Editor-in-Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “It’s extremely encouraging to find partners like Frida Mom who are willing to join in our endless commitment for change and we couldn’t be more excited to highlight their initiatives surrounding the realities of motherhood, pregnancy and postpartum recovery.”

ABOUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT:

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, food, style and beauty. For more information, visit swimsuit.si.com.

ABOUT FRIDA MOM:

Frida Mom is the groundbreaking brand, from parent company Frida, dedicated to preparing women for the raw realities of pregnancy, postpartum, breast care & beyond. Founded by CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn, Frida Mom created an entire new category of consumer products to revolutionize women’s experiences and has made it its mission to normalize the physical transformation into motherhood and solve for new moms’ pain points with innovative and intuitive products. The brand has broken down cultural barriers, changed the narrative around women’s challenges in ways no other brand has to-date, and has made meaningful progress in how women are portrayed after giving birth. The brand’s postpartum ad was rejected from airing during one of Hollywood’s most anticipated annual awards shows in 2020 for being too graphic, and in 2021, to expose the pain points of lactation and breastfeeding, the brand aired a commercial during the Golden Globes that marked the first-time lactating breasts were shown on primetime television. For more information, visit fridamom.com and follow Frida Mom on Instagram.