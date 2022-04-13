carafem Introduces Telehealth Abortion Care Services to New Mexico, Colorado, and Delaware Despite Ongoing Barriers to Access

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As reproductive health care and access to abortion services in several U.S. states remains uncertain, carafem, a reproductive health and abortion services provider, is proud to announce the introduction of its safe, convenient, and compassionate abortion services via telehealth to New Mexico, Colorado, and Delaware. The comprehensive, abortion pill by mail service is now available in 14 states and Washington, DC, including Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Vermont.

“Unnecessary restrictions placed on people seeking abortion care do nothing to make abortion safer. In fact, they delay care, increase costs of services for many, and are a burden for those with limited resources,” says Melissa Grant, COO of carafem. “This is why we are committed to addressing the obstacles many endure in accessing abortion care by expanding our telehealth services for abortion, allowing people to safely end a pregnancy from the comfort of their home while having the support of a compassionate, non-judgmental care team throughout the process.”

Since its FDA approval in 2000, the abortion pill, or medication abortion, has been safely used in the United States as a more private and convenient alternative to early surgical abortion. Medication abortion consists of mifepristone and misoprostol, taken in two separate doses over two days, and is safe to use for most people in the early stages of pregnancy up to 11 weeks. carafem’s by-mail abortion pill and telehealth service ranges from $250-375, and the financial assistance may be available for those who qualify.

Now, anyone seeking abortion services in New Mexico, Colorado, or Delaware can schedule a virtual telehealth appointment with a provider using a secure video platform and receive abortion pills via mail as soon as the next day. carafem clients will also receive 24/7 personalized medical support throughout the process including the final follow-up appointment, which can also be completed virtually.

“Whether an in-office visit or a telehealth appointment for self-managed abortion care at home, people deserve to control the decision-making process of when and how they receive care based on their individual needs. We will continue to expand our telehealth services to as many states as legally possible,” adds Grant.

Clients can call 1-855-SAY-CARA or schedule an appointment online at carafem.org.

About carafem:

carafem provides convenient, modern, and professional abortion care as well as customized birth control options so people can control the number and spacing of their children. carafem is changing the environment of abortion care by making its services and information accessible, understandable, and supportive. carafem currently has health centers in the Washington DC, Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, and Nashville, TN metro areas and a telehealth abortion care program providing at-home care in Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Virginia, and Vermont.

www.carafem.org

1-855-SAY-CARA