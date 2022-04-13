Bio Bidet Survey Reveals Americans Are Clueless but Curious About Bidets

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio Bidet by Bemis, a leading manufacturer and retailer of bidet toilet seats, attachments and smart home accessories, today released the results of a new survey exploring American sentiment about bidets.

The survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults, conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of Bio Bidet in February of 2022, revealed that while most Americans know little about bidets, many are curious about them. It also revealed a distinct shift in sentiment about bidets from older to younger Americans.

“Bidets are a superior hygienic and environmental solution, which is why we’re so passionate about them,” said James Amburgey, Director of Business Unit Development at Bio Bidet by Bemis. “This survey points to the fact that, even though Americans don’t know much about bidets, their associations are positive—especially among younger generations.”

Americans are clueless, but curious, about bidets

Only 12% of American adults say they know a lot about bidets. An overwhelming majority (82%) have never owned a bidet, and more than two-thirds (71%) have never even used one. More than a third of Americans (37%) don’t know what a bidet looks like.

Despite this lack of familiarity, Americans are clearly interested in bidets:

60% would rather buy a bidet than an NFT

45% have done some research recently to see different bidet options

44% said bidets are a sleek and luxurious addition to a bathroom

Many would like to see more bidets in hotels (43%), restaurants (19%) and highway rest stops (13%)

41% would like to see bidets in more public bathrooms—60% currently avoid using public bathrooms to poop

Bidets most popular with younger Americans—and men

The survey also revealed an interesting generational divide. While younger Americans were more likely to associate bidets with cleanliness (42% of 18-24 year olds) and wealth (42% of 25-34 year olds), older Americans were more likely to say that bidets were “out of the ordinary” (51% of 45+ year olds).

Perhaps consequently, younger Americans were significantly more likely than older Americans to have used or owned a bidet:

Ages 18-44 Ages 45+ Have ever used a bidet: 36% 22% Have ever owned a bidet: 27% 8%

American men surveyed were more likely to have owned or used a bidet—and more men (29%) than women (16%) planned to shop for a bidet this year. And yet all Americans associated bidet use more with women (48%) than men (17%).

“American consumers still have a lot of misconceptions about who bidets are for,” added Amburgey. “Bidets are for everyone, and we’re working hard to educate consumers about that.”

About Bemis

Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, FLOW by Bemis and Mayfair by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America’s top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company, toiletseats.com, and biobidet.com.