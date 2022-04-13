“She Moves Us" - PUMA Athlete Molly Seidel talks about her passion for running

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Running athlete Molly Seidel frankly spoke about the sacrifices and challenges of being a female elite runner in a “She Moves Us” video conversation for Sports company PUMA: “ I’ve had to challenge male standards in my sport in the sense that there are very certain ideas about body image that have been prevalent in running for a long time, in a male dominated sport. And I think as American female distance running takes over, we’ve shown that you don’t have to be any one kind of body type to succeed. That you can have success being whoever you are.”

The Olympic Bronze Medalist, who will again compete at the upcoming Boston Marathon, wants to empower girls and young women to embark into a career in running: “ I want young women to know that you can work hard and enjoy yourself. There have been certain ideas of what it takes to be successful in this sport, and I think sometimes people equate that with you have to be serious, you have to be straight-faced. And I want to challenge that and say that I think to win you should be enjoying the hell out of what you do.”

“She Moves Us” wants to empower girls and young women through sharing stories and joint efforts to impact their rights globally. It is inspired by global pop-star and PUMA Ambassador Dua Lipa who said: " Sharing stories of success is all part of changing the narrative, especially in fields like sports and entertainment that have tended to amplify the accomplishments of men. Women are already nailing it across the board and celebrating their achievements is exciting and empowering. It also encourages those rising up to aim for the stars.”

PUMA has an inclusive product offering to cater for women and girls in sport: underwear and activewear, modest sportswear, a maternity offering and performance specific products exclusively engineered for women. PUMA supports all athletes to perform at the highest level and works with organizations and partners committed to remove barriers in sports.

For the full Molly Seidel “She Moves Us” video interview, please click HERE.

