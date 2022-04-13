Karen Katz Joins Intermix’s Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intermix today announced Karen Katz, former President and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, has been elected to its Board of Directors. As one of the first female CEOs in fashion retail, Katz will bring decades of experience in the luxury market, and a long track record of being a customer-centric leader and strategist. Appointing Karen to its board further demonstrates Intermix's commitment to empowering female leaders and advancing women in the workplace.

Karen is an inspirational leader with deep experience in the luxury retail sector,” said Jyothi Rao, Intermix’s CEO. “We’re excited to welcome her to Intermix’s Board of Directors, and to leverage her product and customer-centric approach as we strengthen our position in the market. Her unique perspective will enhance our plans for accelerated growth and best-in-class customer experience, positioning Intermix to shape the future of multi-brand retail.”

“Throughout her numerous executive and leadership roles, Karen has long thought about retail through an omni-channel lens,” said Keoni Schwartz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Altamont Capital Partners. “Her unique perspective and strategic vision will help accelerate Intermix’s domestic and international growth and put the business on a path to be the leading omni-channel fashion business for women seeking a highly curated and personalized shopping experience.”

“I am thrilled to join Intermix’s Board of Directors, and to partner with Jyothi and the entire team alongside Altamont Capital Partners,” says Katz. “Intermix is well positioned to be an industry leader, and I am looking forward to help build the next generation of a customer focused, multi-brand fashion retailer.”

Karen Katz is the Former President and CEO of the Neiman Marcus Group, where she led the company through its digital transformation. After 8 years as CEO and 33 years with the company in a variety of positions, she retired in 2018. Today, Karen serves on 3 Public Company Boards: Humana Healthcare, Under Armour, and The Real Real. She also spends time as a board member on privately held consumer company boards and acts as an advisor to a number of startups in the technology, service and product spaces. In addition, she is the Chair of the Board of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas.

Karen holds a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin. She also earned a Master of Business Administration from The University of Houston.

About Intermix

Intermix is a highly curated, omni-channel women’s fashion business comprised of 29 boutiques with hyper-localized assortments and a rapidly growing e-commerce channel. The brand is known for curating the most sought-after styles from a compelling mix of both established and emerging designers. Founded in 1993, Intermix delivers a personalized shopping experience across both channels, with complimentary personal stylists on hand to work one-on-one with clients to create looks that make them feel confident and to make fashion fun and inspiring.