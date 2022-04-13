Insa Welcomes Customers to a New Reality of Cannabis for Industry’s Biggest Day of the Year - 4/20

CHICOPEE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insa, a leader in medical and adult-use cannabis in Massachusetts, announced its plans for their annual April 20th in-store events. 4/20 is the Super Bowl of cannabis. It’s a nationally-recognized day to explore, learn about and celebrate all things cannabis. Every year, Insa is known to host exciting and captivating 4/20 events at their retail locations. This year, they are doubling up, hosting a 4/20 celebration in this reality, and a virtual one.

Behind The Scenes at INSA's Universe

This year for 4/20, Insa invites its customers to step into the virtual reality of cannabis wonders. At its Massachusetts retail locations in Salem, Easthampton, and both stores in Springfield, Insa is inviting consumers to take part in a completely virtual world. The immersive experience puts the power in the consumer’s hands through oculus headsets that will be displayed at each location for people to be transported and explore a first-of-its-kind virtual reality tour.

A “Choose Your Own Adventure” immersive experience will give customers a behind-the-scenes look at cannabis cultivation, Insa's lab, and the kitchen, where the culinary team handcrafts their award-winning edibles. Anyone who wants to learn more about the cannabis industry will be thrilled to see firsthand how they grow their high-quality cannabis and create their decadent confections.

Virtual Reality, Real Cannabis

Insa’s 4/20 celebration isn’t all virtual, however. What would a 4/20 celebration be without, well, cannabis? Back in the real world at Insa's Salem and West Columbus Avenue location in Springfield, local food trucks will be serving snacks, and consumers at all locations will get free swag, fun surprises, and, of course, great deals on Insa cannabis.

“Every year for 4/20 we try and push ourselves to put on an exciting event to wow our current customers and educate consumers less familiar with cannabis. This year I think we’ve really outdone ourselves and I hope that our customers will agree,” said Peter Gallagher, Insa's Co-Founder. “We are excited to welcome people as they take a peek behind the Insa curtain and get a better understanding of the cannabis industry and how Insa’s products come to life."

Insa is no stranger to exciting events. This year’s 4/20 event is the follow-up to last year's big success the “Insa-nity Circus,” as well as their immersive Haunted Harvest Halloween event at their Salem location, named by AdWeek one of the Top 5 Cannabis Marketing Moves of 2021.

Customers can step into Insa's VR Experience at Insa’s adult-use and medical-use retail locations in Springfield, Salem, and Easthampton on 4/20. To find out more, visit Insa.com.

About Insa

Insa is a cannabis brand in business to make people's days better. At the center of Insa’s success is its leadership team – childhood friends Pete Gallagher and Pat Gottschlicht opened their first dispensary in 2017. Head growers Frank Golfieri and Kevin Sparks are master craftsmen cultivating high-quality cannabis. Chef Julian Rose brings creativity and unique training to the cannabis industry with 40 years of experience working as a chocolatier and pastry chef. Chris Geoffrion works tirelessly with his lab team to distill flowers into concentrated perfection.

Most awarded brand at HighTimes Massachusetts Cannabis Cup, Insa specializes in every step of the medical and adult-use cannabis process, from seed to store, priding itself on educating and helping each customer meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Chicopee, MA, Insa’s products are sold at their own retail stores in Easthampton, Springfield, and Salem, as well as at other retailers throughout Massachusetts. They also have operations in Pennsylvania and Florida. Further information about Insa and its products can be found at insa.com.