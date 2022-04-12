BlueHalo’s Titan System Selected as DoD Program of Record

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueHalo and its Titan Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Team are proud to announce the selection of the Titan C-UAS as a Program of Record by the U.S. Department of Defense for an undisclosed government customer.

The rapid proliferation of small, low-cost drones is an ongoing threat to personnel and critical assets, impacting the ability to conduct successful military operations. Unmanned systems have been used to collect intelligence, bypass ground-based physical barriers, and carry out highly effective aerial attacks.

Titan is a portable, rapidly deployable system that creates a secure perimeter anywhere, providing identification and automated mitigation of threats across all major commercial and hobbyist control protocols and frequency bands. Utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Titan can detect and respond to individual or swarmed threats using adaptive, escalating countermeasures that minimize collateral impact to nearby communications. The system can be fully deployed in under two minutes, and does not require signals expertise, extensive training, or significant operator cognitive load.

The DoD customer has selected Titan as the preferred radio frequency (RF) sensor for both standalone and integrated layered-defense solutions. The systems will be utilized for pre-deployment training, on-the-move security, and fixed-site force protection.

“BlueHalo is honored to be trusted by the U.S. DoD to provide game-changing security solutions like Titan,” said Katie Selbe, BlueHalo’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). “We are proud to put these systems in the field as a layer of defense to protect our nation’s warfighters and most critical assets.”

