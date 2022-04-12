Mantel Group Partners with Immuta to Deliver Leading Cloud Data Access Solutions for Australian Businesses

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Australian-owned consultancy Mantel Group has partnered with international data access leader, Immuta, to provide data owners with a leading solution to automate their cloud data access at scale while protecting their most sensitive data. Immuta will work with several of the cloud businesses within Mantel Group’s house of brands, including CMD Solutions, Kasna, and Azenix, along with Cuusoo and Eliiza on data control.

Immuta has cemented itself as the leading SaaS data access solution for global businesses. Only Immuta can automate access control for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. Immuta goes beyond role-based access control to deliver fine-grained access control with an attribute-based control plane, managing access for all users, services, and tools into data stores. It is compatible with all major data products, including AWS Redshift, Snowflake, and Databricks. With Mantel Group’s Cuusoo, the only Australian dedicated consultancy brand for Databricks, this partnership further strengthens Cuusoo’s offering to those wanting to implement a Lakehouse solution for their data.

Mantel Group and Immuta enable clients to simplify the distribution of data controls to internal and external parties without requiring extensive role-based access control policies. Attribute-based control is simpler, easier to implement, and requires much lower overhead to manage compared with role-based access control alone.

“Immuta will support clients across five of our seven brands, highlighting how important this relationship is,” stated Mantel Group CEO Con Mouzouris. “With a strong focus on digital, data, and cloud, Immuta further advances Mantel Group’s offering and our leadership in these categories.”

“As we grow within Australia, it is important to partner with an Australian-owned consultancy that understands the landscape well. Mantel Group not only provides this but also has strong credentials in the data space across its brands. While Immuta serves global companies in virtually every industry, we have deep expertise in highly regulated industries with sensitive data concerns like healthcare and financial services, which is closely aligned to the Mantel Group’s client base,” said Matthew Carroll, CEO of Immuta. “We're very excited to partner with the Mantel Group to deliver secure data access solutions and help Australian businesses unlock the power of their data,” he added.

Mantel Group and Immuta have already begun their partnership, working on projects together for multiple major clients, including Cogstate, a leading neuroscience technology company.

Cogstate provides digital brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare. Working with Mantel Group on its data strategy, Cogstate identified that one of the barriers to unlocking the full value of its data was making the right data easily accessible to the right people. Given the highly sensitive nature of health data and the regulations associated with how this data is stored and managed, Cogstate requires a solution with robust access controls so they can trust that their data is being accessed and monitored appropriately.

Working with Immuta, Mantel Group has been able to deploy Immuta’s software at Cogstate and use it to manage security and privacy around its new data lakehouse, enabling Cogstate to unify its data and unlock new analytic potential without compromising the security of its data or the legal obligations it has with its clients.

Being specialised in the data lifecycle, Mantel Group envisages many more major projects with Immuta in the near future, as data continues to drive decision-making in businesses.

"Mantel Group brings the breadth of coverage, the credibility, and the expertise to partner with us to identify, architect and deliver innovative, secure, data access solutions for leading Australia business," added Anthony Farr, Immuta’s Regional Head for Asia Pacific and Japan.

About Mantel Group:

Mantel Group was established in 2017 with a purpose to develop, accelerate and scale businesses that use technology to make a positive contribution to their market. Formed by well-known senior technology executives and experts in the field, Mantel Group’s existing portfolio of businesses is nearing 500 people strong and has seven diverse brands, including:

DigIO – Has expertise across end-to-end digital services, including research, design, web, mobile and API engineering.

Eliiza – A Data Science company that offers AI and Machine learning solutions.

CMD Solutions – An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, focused on transformation and helping clients to achieve their cloud adoption objectives.

Kasna – Australia’s premier Google solutions partner, covering all Google products from the cloud to the end-user device.

Pretzel Lab – Built to deliver Design Principle thinking into businesses.

Azenix – A dedicated Microsoft partner, providing a cloud offering and .NET development capabilities.

Cuusoo – Helping companies use Databricks to manage their data for analytics workloads.

About Immuta

Immuta is the market leader in Automated Data Access, providing data teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access control for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. Data-driven organisations around the world rely on Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.

For more information about Immuta, visit www.immuta.com and join the Immuta conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.